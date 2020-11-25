🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Asymptomatic testing will now be available for individuals 13 and older at existing Rite Aid testing sites, the company announced Tuesday.

To continue to provide its customers with an essential service during the pandemic, Rite Aid is updating its COVID-19 testing program through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Effective immediately, no-charge testing at Rite Aid’s existing testing sites will be expanded to individuals 13 years of age and older — regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing locations utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Video

At all testing locations, adult patients will be required to provide government issued identification and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 27. Testing will resume on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Previously, testing was only available to individuals 18 years of age or older. The expanded program allows parents or legal guardians of individuals 13-18 years of age to create Baseline COVID-19 accounts so that they may be screened and tested. Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals under 18, show their government-issued identification and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

“We’re proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “Continuing to make testing available — and now, to a broader age range — is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19.”

Currently operating 301 testing sites across 15 states, Rite Aid has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing, while clinical oversight is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing. A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found at www.riteaid.com.