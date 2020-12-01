EXETER — By a 5-4 vote, Phillip Campenni was elected as Wyoming Area School Board president Tuesday. No other nominations were made. Kimberly Yochem was named vice-president by the same vote count.

The virtual reorganization meeting took less than 10 minutes, and the board adjourned, returned after 7 p.m. for a special meeting that was about half as long as the reorganization session.

The agenda included hiring coaches for winter sports, but Board Member Nick DeAngelo noted that if winter sports are cancelled the coaches “will be paid for services performed prior to cancellation” and not receive any other payment.

For head coaches, they approved Anthony Macario for boys basketball, Chad Lojewski for girls basketball, Joe Pizano for winter track and Steve Mytych for wrestling.

For assistant boys basketball coaches, the board appointed Ian Gilmartin junior varsity, Nick Vough 9th grade, Tim DePriest 8th Grade and Joseph DeLucca 7th grade.

Girls varsity assistant coaches are Ryan Carey for junior varsity and varsity, Joe Chacke 9th grade, Lindsay Quinn 8th grade and Mary Price 7th grade.

