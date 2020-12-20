🔊 Listen to this

We are five days to Christmas, and for as crazy this year has been, we will do our best to celebrate the holiday as we’ve done in the past keeping in mind we are in the middle of a pandemic.

It’s like a broken record, isn’t it? Be careful, be safe, social distance, face masks, handwashing, six-feet apart, no large gatherings, no hugging, no kissing, no parties, no nothing are all we’ve been hearing since mid-March and for as much as we are used to it, we are not used to it.

As I said last week, there is light at the end of the tunnel and being cautiously optimistic is probably the best we can hope for at this time.

An article published by National Geographic in early December said 61% of Americans polled were likely to take the COVID-19 vaccine, 37% said they were “very likely” and 24% were “somewhat likely.” Eleven percent said they were “somewhat unlikely” and 10% said they didn’t know.

According to the Pew Research Center, 60% of Americans would probably or definitely get the vaccine and that is up from 51% in September.

In an ABC News poll, eight in 10 Americans say they would receive the vaccination, with 44% saying they would wait a bit before getting it and 40% say they would take it as soon as it’s available.

In the same poll, only 15% said they would refuse the vaccine entirely.

As the vaccine is rolling out and feedback being on the positive side from side affects, the American public is gaining in confidence in the vaccine, again according to ABC News.

Ninety-three percent of the elderly polled are willing to take the vaccine and 80% adults under 30 are up for the vaccine.

It appears those with higher educations — at least a bachelor’s degree — are in favor of receiving a vaccine and those with a high school diploma or less are twice as likely to say no to the vaccine.

The political lines are still being weighed heavily in the polling were Republicans are more than four times as likely as Democrats to decline the vaccine all together.

Three in four Republicans are against the vaccine mandate compared to 45% of Democrats.

All polls vary from each other, for example, a Kaiser Family Foundation said 75% of Americans polled would definitely or probably get the vaccine.

I believe as time rolls on and as the vaccine is rolled out in mass, those negative numbers will change. If the vaccine is highly effective with little or no side affects, eventually most Americans will take part in the vaccine. Again, that is my opinion and I always respect opinions other than mine.

I just wish I could have written one of my Christmas columns full of warm and fuzzy feelings about the holiest of holidays and the most fun for children.

Santa Claus will always and forever be a jolly guy filled with love and happiness and joy. He is the magic side of Christmas and as children, we all believed Santa would come to our homes and leave us toys.

Being a young parent is the absolute best and the most fun; well the most fun you can have outside of being a child.

This year, sitting on Santa’s lap is not allowed, but somehow, someway children were able to tell Santa their Christmas wishes with a piece of Plexiglas separating the two.

We can’t lose site that Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Christ and that is the true meaning of Christmas.

I must have watched “White Christmas” three times in the last few weeks, and I really didn’t discover the musical movie well into my adult life. I have no knowledge of seeing it as a child.

Bing Crosby must be smiling because he no longer has to dream of having a white Christmas because we certainly had enough to shovel a few days ago.

I was more of a Christmas show kind of a guy watching “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and let’s not forget “A Charlie Brown’s Christmas.”

You could always find a celebrity having a Christmas special like George Burns, Judy Garland, Paul Lynde, Rich Little, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, John Denver, The Osmonds, and some of my favorites, Andy Williams, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, and Perry Como. Yeah, I guess I’m dating myself.

I could recall an album we had and played quite frequently with singers like Doris Day, Tony Bennett, Bing Crosby and more. Firestone released the album and yes, it is the tire company.

I am pretty sure I still have the album someplace and I’ll have to make an effort to find it.

It’s been a long, very long year and everyone has been frightened, worried, sad, and yes, skeptical, non-believing and yet we have to be hopeful that a new day will be upon us soon.

This pandemic will change us forever. We will never take anything for granted – ever again.

The leaders of the world will be better prepared for something as dangerous and catastrophic as COVID. Never give up, always have the faith that the world’s leading scientists will have our backs.

Merry Christmas! Thank you for making my Christmas special each year.

Quote of the week

“Peace on earth will come to stay, When we live Christmas every day.” – Helen Steiner Rice

Thought of the week

“Christmas is a time when everybody wants his past forgotten and his present remembered.” – Phyllis Diller

Bumper sticker

“Christmas is not a date. It’s a state of mind.” – Mary Ellen Chase