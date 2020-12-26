Christine Duddeck, a Pittston Area teacher’s assistant, decorates her family truck for the Santa motorcade through the district. She’s accompanied by her 10-year-old son, Jackson, center, and his friend Emery Dommes, 11.

Pittston Area Middle School faculty member Kelli Pavalonis helps her 10-year-old daugther, Faith, get into her gingerbread outfit. In the background is Middle School Principal Patrick Bilbow and faculty member Bridget Brogan before they embark on a motorcade through the district including Santa on top a fire truck.

These daycare students at The Learning Center were happy to see Santa Claus drive by their school on Tuesday.

Santa Claus took time off of his busy schedule to ride in a holiday motorcade parade throughout the Pittston Area School District on Tuesday.

PITTSTON – The Pittston Area Middle School faculty and administration have been doing their best in letting the students know they are not forgotten during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, they held a Christmas motorcade weaving through the streets of the school district with Santa Claus on the lead fire truck.

Just as they did for Easter, the faculty and administration drove through the streets wishing their students a happy Easter and to let them know they miss seeing them. It was both gratifying and helpful for both students and teachers so they agreed to do it again for Christmas.

Police, fire and ambulance crews from municipalities encompassing Pittston Area School District led the parade of a few dozen faculty vehicles with Santa Claus himself atop of a Hughestown fire truck waving to those in the streets.

Faculty and staffers Tiffany Ferentino, Bridget Brogan and Kelli Pavalonis were in charge of organizing the Christmas motorcade as they did for the Easter parade.

“I’m the most fortunate administrator in the district to have groups of teachers like Tiffany Ferentino, Bridget Brogan and Kelli Pavalonis and the whole gang that are out there that assist,” Middle School Principal Patrick Bilbow said. “Anything we try to do, they get behind it. They really take off with it, and they don’t approach anything at half speed.”

Pittston Area is currently teaching virtually online and will do so until the end of the second marking period that ends at the end January.

“I didn’t think we’d be in this position all these months later, but March 13 was the last time we had students in the building,” Bilbow said. “I’m teaching 27 years and principal the last 15. This is the longest stretch I’ve gone without a student in person in front of me. When we did this parade at Easter, I never thought we’d be doing it again for Christmas.”

One of the highlights of the parade route was a stop at the Pittston Commons Shopping Center, the home of The Learning Station Daycare & Preschool. Students and daycare children were waiting for the motorcade and the arrival of Santa Claus with poster messages of holiday cheer.

“It was very nice but very loud and noisy,” 11-year-old Christopher Nate, said of the sirens blasting during the parade. “I was really expecting one fire truck and tons of cars following behind.”

Nate said he was excited for Christmas and was wishing Santa would bring him a Harry Potter Leg-O set.

“We just hope to brighten up our student’s day,” Bridget Brogan said. “The local fire departments, police and ambulance have been a tremendous help in planning this event.”