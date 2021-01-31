Rev. Raymond Tabon, OSJ, priest in residence at the Oblates of St. Joseph, turned 92 years old on the day of the celebration of the Holy Spouses on Jan. 23. Tabon is in his 60th year as an ordained priest.

Rev. Eric Bergman serves as the guest celebrant and homilist of the Mass of the Holy Spouses at the Oblates of St. Joseph in Laflin. Bergman is married and is the father of 10 children.

Rev. Eric Bergman was a former Anglican clergyman and ordained to the Catholic Priesthood under the Pastoral Provision of Pope John Paul II on April 21, 2007. He became the first priest incardinated in the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter in May 2012. Bergman was the guest celebrant and homilist for the Mass of the Holy Spouses at the Oblates of St. Joseph.

Rev. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, rector of the Oblates of St. Joseph religious community, addresses the congregation prior to the start of Mass of the Holy Spouses at the Oblates of St. Joseph in Laflin on Jan. 23.

LAFLIN – The Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary celebrated a special Mass of the Holy Spouses Jan. 23.

Rev. Eric Bergman, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, Scranton, and the father of 10 children, served as guest celebrant and homilist.

As the Universal Church celebrates this Year of St. Joseph, the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph hosted the annual celebration honoring the Holy Spouses – Mary and Joseph.

At one time the Roman Church calendar celebrated the Feast of the Espousals of Mary and Joseph, but it was removed in the post Vatican II era of liturgical renewal and only permitted for particular liturgical calendars.

By decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship on May 18, 1989, the Oblates of St. Joseph obtained permission to celebrate each year on Jan. 23 the Feast of the Holy Spouses.

Bergman was not familiar with the celebration of the Feast of the Holy Spouses.

“I had not heard of it (the feast), so it was news to me,” Berman said. “It’s not celebrated in my diocese, so I had to look it up, and today is my daughter’s birthday so now I’ll know that Jan. 23 is the Feast of the Holy Spouses.”

Rev. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, rector of the Oblates of St. Joseph religious community, was pleased Bergman accepted his invitation to be the guest celebrant.

“I go back ever bit of 15 years,” Fr. McDonnell said of Bergman. “I had him at a Mt. Carmel smoker in 2005 when he was a brand new priest in the Anglican denomination. I thought it would be great to have Father Eric, who is a priest and a husband and father, to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Spouses because he could talk from his experiences.”

Barbara Sciandra, who attended Mass with her mother, Elaine Fisher, and daughter, Cameron, was chosen as one of the lectors during Mass.

“My mother attends the Holy Spouses Mass every year at St. Joseph’s Oblates,” Sciandra said on attending the special Mass. “I was happy to support Father Paul, Father Joe and the Oblates.”

During the homily, Sciandra was stricken by Bergman’s message regarding children when he said, “Our children do not belong to us. They are ours for just a short time.”

“Think about that concept and let it sink in,” Sciandra said. “As parents, we try to raise our children to be the best versions of themselves – to know right from wrong, to make good choices, to be kind, respectful, helpful to others. At the end of the day, however, our children must be nurtured to live their own lives. Hopefully, though, they will take the lessons that they’ve been taught with them.”