Diners can earn $20 gift cards to downtown restaurants

Callahan’s Café and Coffee House is one of many downtown Pittston restaurants participating in the Downtown Pittston Partnership’s Foodie February.

PITTSTON – The Downtown Pittston Partnership is seeking to aid city restaurants by promoting and supporting local eateries.

Foodie February was created to give downtown restaurants a boost in sales for the month of February.

Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City’s Main Street Manager, came up with the idea at the end of January to help Pittston restaurants bolster their sales for the entire month of February.

“I was trying to come up with creative ways for people to come to town and support our restaurants,” Kroptavich said. “We are going to do a promotion for every $100 people spend for the month of February, they will receive a free $20 gift card to one of the downtown restaurants they choose.”

Whether you dine in, have delivery or do take out, you’ll need to collect your receipts totaling $100. Receipts must be readable and itemized with the date of purchase, name of business and the full total amount.

Receipts must be submitted by March 5 via an online form that will be live by no later than Sunday, Feb. 7, at www.downtownpittston.com.

Kroptavich feels it $100 is a fair amount for consumers to spend for the month in order to help local eateries.

“Those with $100 in receipts will have a $20 gift card sent to them,” Kroptavich explained. “To make it clear, we are looking for the total amount on food only excluding the tax, tip and additional fees.”

The Downtown Pittston Partnership is a 501(c)3 that oversees all of the events in the city, including fundraising, according to Kroptavich. The partnership receives its funding from the City of Pittston. Kroptavich sits as a secretary on the board of directors with the partnership.

Participating restaurants are Arcaros The Next Generation, Napoli’s Pizza, Callahan’s Café and Coffee House, The Knights, Vince’s Pizza Express, Fuji, Lizza’s Mezzo Mezzo, Rikasa on Main, Majestic, Vito’s Bistro, Tomato Bar & Bistro, The Red Mill, Gramercy Ballroom & Restaurant, and China III.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership is also partnering up with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center’s promotion, “There’s No Place Like Local.”

If you purchase something red or pink from any downtown Pittston business from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and share a photo of that item on social media with a tag to Pennsylvania Downtown Center and the Downtown Pittston Partnership using the hash tag, #noplacelikelocal, you might win a $100 gift card to a downtown Pittston business.