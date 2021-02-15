🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, who is a member of the state House Appropriations Committee, is participating in state budget hearings, which began today, at the state Capitol.

Flynn said today’s agenda included testimony from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Independent Fiscal Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

Flynn said funding for prescription assistance, Adult Protective Services, and other programs to support senior citizens, children and the working class are important to him.

“We are responsible for setting specific expenditures to state departments for programs that affect the well-being of our constituents, so it’s important that we evaluate our financial system,” Flynn said.

In addition, budget committee topics included the impact of Pennsylvania Lottery sales, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, and other financially related programs.

Flynn said the committee also plays an important role in forming recommendations for budget-related matters and has jurisdiction over the offices of State Auditor General, State Treasurer and the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

Flynn is serving his fifth term in the House of Representatives and he is chairman of the Northeast Democrat Delegation of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The 113th District includes parts of Lackawanna County, including Scranton, South Abington Township and Clarks Green Borough.