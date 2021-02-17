🔊 Listen to this

Nexstar, owner of both WBRE and WYOU locally, will broadcast a town hall meeting today about the ways in which COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minority communities.

The meeting, called “COVID-19 & Communities of Color,” will be broadcast on 13 of Nexstar’s stations, ranging between Washington, D.C., and upstate New York.

Featuring a panel of four doctors, the town hall meeting will “address how COVID-19 disproportionately affects minority communities, why these communities mistrust the healthcare industry, common myths about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the importance of getting tested, vaccinated and following COVID-19 protocols,” according to a release from Nexstar.

The town hall will broadcast live from 7:30 to 8 p.m. today.

Hosted by abc27 anchor Valerie Pritchett, “COVID-19 & Communities of Color” will feature a panel comprised of Dr. Stephen Henderson of Penn State Health, Dr. Bolanle Limann of Hamilton Health Center, Dr. Sharee Livingston of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Dr. Cherise Hamblin of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Viewers will also be able to live-stream the broadcast through pahomepage.com.