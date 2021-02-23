🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center on Monday announced the spring lineup of six, new, all-virtual ‘Young People’s Theater Series’ shows.

All six shows are available free of charge to teachers and parents and are available to stream at any time during the duration of their runs.

Since 1999, school-aged children have enjoyed live, educational entertainment through the F. M. by Center’s Young People’s Theater Series.

This program allows teachers to bring their class into our theater to enjoy a live performance of a popular, educational children’s title.

Each performance also comes with a study guide so teachers can continue the lesson from the stage in the classroom.

The program is completely free of charge and entertains 8,000 children yearly over the course of five performances.

Due to current state and local restrictions, the Kirby Center is unable to welcome the thousands of children we typically host in our building. The staff at the Kirby Center believe in the beneficial impact that the arts have on children and have found a way for this series to remain present through virtual programming.

The six shows are:

• Harriet Tubman & the Underground Railroad: ages 7 and up – available now until June 30, 2021.

• The Little Red Hen: ages 3 and up – available now until June 30, 2021.

• Jack and the Beanstalk: ages 3 and up – available now until June 30, 2021.

• Miss Nelson Has A Field Day: ages 5-10 or K-5th – available March 1 through March 14, 2021.

• The Snail and The Whale: ages 4-8 or pre-K to 3rd – available April 16 through April 29, 2021.

• Jabari Dreams of Freedom: ages 8-11 or 3rd to 6th – available May 3 through May 16, 2021.

Teachers and parents can visit — www.kirbycenter.org — for more information.

Questions and access to the stream can be directed to marketing@kirbycenter.org.

This virtual program is made possible thanks to The Procter & Gamble Paper Products Company, the Bergman Foundation and contributors through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program: Fidelity Bank, Lackawanna Casualty Group, M&T Bank, PPL and Weis.