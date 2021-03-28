🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the torso during a gathering at a Lloyds Lane home Saturday night.

Police arrived at the residence shortly before midnight to find Diavian Tooley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a post on the department’s Facebook page stated.

Tooley was transported to an area medical facility for treatment, police said. There was no report on his condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Initial investigation revealed that there was a gathering of people in the front room of 72 Lloyds Lane, including Tooley, police said.

During the gathering the unknown suspect, described only as a Black male dressed in black, pulled out a gun and fired at Tooley, police said. The man then fled on foot.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Mathew Stash or Detective Christopher Maciejczyk at the department’s Detective Division by calling 570-208-0911 or 570-208-4228.