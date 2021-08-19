Meet and greet set for Sunday at Gallery of Sound

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Kelly and his musical partner of 18 years, Jennifer Kane, will make a special appearance at the 2021 Tomato Festival to perform his old hits along with a current charting songs by the duo.

Kane & Kelly will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Kelly, 71, is a graduate of Wyoming Area and he has been a successful musician for most of his life as part of The Buoys, the Jerry-Kelly Band and Dakota.

Kelly & Kane have become popular in Christian/Inspirational Country music, scoring chart hits in the genre. Their song, “The Storm,” reached No. 1 for weeks on that chart.

Kelly & Kane will also host a meet and greet on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Kelly said CDs will be available for sale and he looks forward to talking to friends and fans from the past. The public is invited to attend.

— Bill O’Boyle