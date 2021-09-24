Anita Frank, an advocate through CASA, describes some of the work she’s done as an advocate.

PITTSTON — It was a record-breaking night for CASA of Luzerne County; the nonprofit organization’s fifth CASAblanca Gala raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help some of the county’s neediest kids.

Held at The Banks, located along the, well, banks of the Susquehanna River in the heart of downtown Pittston, CASAblanca marked its triumphant return; after becoming one of the most fashionable events in the Wyoming Valley, the fundraiser had to be put on pause last year.

But now, it’s back. And while it may have been in a slightly smaller space than in 2019, when it was held inside a hangar at the Wyoming Valley Airport, it was still a massive success, with event organizers saying it was the most successful iteration of the annual event, raising a staggering $250,000, according to executive director John Aciukewicz.

CASA — which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates — is a nonprofit which trains advocates who go to bat for county children who are working their way through the foster care system. Currently, the organization has 52 volunteer advocates who work directly with 76 children.

As part of a way to help show donors where their money was going, Aciukewicz invited one of the organization’s advocates, Anita Frank, who worked with a CASA child directly for almost three years.

Frank described the girl’s struggles through the foster care system, and said that, over the years, she got to know the girl “better than anybody.”

Frank said she worked alongside the CASA staff to help get the girl out of increasingly restrictive foster care situations that were increasingly damaging to her mental health.

She said that, with the help of Luzerne County Judge Jennifer Rogers and Luzerne County Children & Youth, the girl was reunited with her mother, and she has shown massive improvements, making the honor roll every semester at school last year for the first time.

“I still talk to her every day,” Frank said, speaking of the girl’s improvements. “She’s just been a 15-year-old kid. She’s so grateful.”

Frank said CASA changed the girl’s life, and that other advocates all have similar stories.

Aciukewicz agreed.

“What makes CASA unique is that, when Judge Rogers appoints an advocate to a case, it’s to one case and one child, or one sibling group,” he said. “That one-on-one connection, as Anita so well described, can result in the results she described for you.”

Cheryl Connolly, CASA board president, also offered brief comments, largely focusing on thanking Aciukewicz, who is coming to the end of his tenure as executive director of the program.

“Truly, there’s no one that has helped (as much) the foundation of this organization get where it is today,” she said. “From financial stability, to public awareness, to the growth of the staff, to the growth of the advocates… there’s no one you will find who is more passionate about serving the children.”

M&T Bank was the night’s primary sponsor. Some of the evening’s catering was sponsored by Ruth’s Chris Steak House.