Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to appoint an interim manager to oversee the county until Randy Robertson takes over as the new manager.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo gave her two-week notice to accept other employment, and Friday is her last day with the county.

Robertson has said he expects to be in the county the week of June 13.

If all goes as planned, Crocamo’s designee will fill the interim manager position, council’s agenda said.

Crocamo informed council Sunday she has named Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz as her designee and that he has accepted.

Crocamo had previously named county Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill as her designee but said Hill has declined the position.

Council will be meeting in closed-door executive session before the meeting to discuss the matter.

The meeting is at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for a remote attendance option posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Personnel report

Thirteen new county government employees were hired in April, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

The new workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Jeffrey Bennett, information technology analyst, $30.77; David Blejwas, road/bridge equipment operator, $14.42; Ronald Bronsburg, prison lieutenant, $30.29; Staci Dunn, Mental Health/Developmental Services (MH/DS) caseworker 2, $18.64; Kayleen Evans and Jarrett Gabriel, probation officers, $19.78; Michele Filipski, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.62; Michael Kremski, MH/DS administrative assistant, $16.59; Anthony Nicholas III, human resources generalist, $21.54; Janel Oshinski and Karen Strellish, purchasing administrative assistants, $16.36; Emily Theresa Smith, election administrative assistant, $16.36; and Geneva Tucker, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.98.

Departures

Thirteen workers resigned in April, the report says.

Seven were Children and Youth workers: caseworker 2s Chanel Arnold, Rachel Homitz, Craigniqua Jones and Gary McGee; clerk/typist Marie Cole; caseworker 1 Deneceio Herbert; and legal assistant Terri Pendolphi.

The others: aging agency care manager Sarah Acker; tourism membership and marketing coordinator Megan Filak; assistant conflict counsel attorneys Michael Kostelaba and Janan Tallo; assistant public defender Giavanna Sico; and deputy sheriff Marcus Tillia.

Children and Youth vacancy

The county will need a new interim Children and Youth administrator because John Alunni has submitted his resignation to accept a position outside the county, officials said. His last day of county employment will be May 27.

Alunni, the county’s human services program director, had agreed to accept the interim agency oversight role after the county terminated former administrator Joanne Van Saun July 1 due to the criminal charges filed against her.

Prison suicide attempts

Two male county inmates attempted suicide on May 6 and returned to the prison under enhanced observation following medical treatment, officials said.

One of these inmates again tried to commit suicide on May 12, but officials said the attempt was swiftly detected. The inmate was treated and returned to the facility.

Committee meetings

Two council committees are scheduled to meet this week — the Real Estate Committee at 6 p.m. on Monday and the Budget, Finance and Audit Committee at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Both meetings are at the courthouse, with links for remote attendance posted under council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.