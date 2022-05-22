WEST PITTSTON — After a layoff of two-years due to the pandemic, the 5th Little Eric’s Wiffleball Classic will be held on Sunday, June 5, at the West Pittston Little League. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the first pitch begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament go to Little Eric’s Foundation (LEF).

Eric Speicher Jr. passed away from brain cancer on Dec. 23, 2013 at the age 14. LEF was created in Eric’s name in hopes of bringing awareness to pediatric brain tumor cancer.

“May is Brain Tumor Awareness month and having the tournament in early June is the perfect way to culminate the month by raising money to fight this disease, and to also remember the kids like Eric Jr. that we lost and those currently fighting this disease,” Eric Speicher, father of Eric Jr., said.

There is a $50 team registration fee and the extended deadline is Friday, May 27. To register a team, contact Jessica Speicher at 570-814-3550.

There will be four divisions: 7-years-old to 9-years-old; 10-years-old to 12-years-old; 13-years-old to 15-years-old; and 16-years-old and over. Team size is limited to five players.

“Little Eric’s Big Wiffleball Classic is one of our favorite fundraisers to host,” Speicher added. “The event is always so well attended, and it is unbelievable to see the support that we receive from our community and friends at the tournament.”

While a student at Wyoming Area, Eric, Jr. was involved in basketball and baseball. In a 2016 interview Eric’s mother Jessica said, “Eric loved baseball, he loved wiffle ball and he loved anything with a bat and a ball and we wanted to bring something that the kids would enjoy doing and wiffle ball seemed like a fun thing to do.”

Little Eric’s Foundation relies on fundraisers and donations to support their cause and continue their mission.

Over the past two-years, Little Eric’s Foundation has had to cancel all our in-person fundraising events, which limited the foundation’s ability to donate the much needed funding to pediatric and brain cancer research.

“We are excited to be able to come together and have a fun day of wiffleball once again, all while raising money for a good cause,” said Speicher.

Food, beverages, and raffle baskets will be sold on the premises. If interested in donating a raffle basket, contact Jennifer Bonita at 570-510-2242.

The wiffleball tournament is a rain or shine event.