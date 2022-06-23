Hanover Township resident Kathy Bozinski was elected the chair of Luzerne County’s Democratic Party in own right Wednesday night.

Bozinski has been serving as county party chair since late 2019, when she was elevated from vice chair to replace prior chair John Pekarovsky. Party chairs are elected by committee members every four years.

“There was so much energy and enthusiasm in the room. I was overwhelmed and grateful for that,” Bozinski said following the decision at the party’s county headquarters in Wilkes-Barre.

No other contenders surfaced for the chairmanship, she said.

The other county officers selected Wednesday, according to Bozinski: Tom Bindus, vice chair; Lauren McCurdy, secretary; and Tony Thomas, treasurer.

A major focus will be campaigning for Josh Shapiro in the governor’s race and other Democratic contenders in the November general election, she said. Bozinski said members agree Shapiro must prevail because “a lot of the freedoms we are blessed with are in jeopardy.”

“Everyone in the room recognized and was real adamant about the fact of how crucial this mid-term is and how important the governor’s race is to the state of Pennsylvania,” Bozinski said. “Everyone is determined and committed.”

Another priority will be “rejuvenating” the six districts that make up the county party. Their boundaries have changed due to new legislative maps, she said.

Committee members in each district must organize under their new geographic lines and elect officers, she said.

“My team and I plan to work closely with each individual district,” Bozinski said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.