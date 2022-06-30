Summaries released Thursday help explain how wages are changing for approximately 600 Luzerne County workers in five new union contracts.

Two unions also increased hours as part of a longstanding push by county officials.

The new agreements, approved by county council Tuesday, are with the AFSCME residual union, AFSCME court-related union and Teamsters Local 401-represented employees in Children and Youth, Mental Health/Developmental Services and the Area Agency on Aging.

According to analysis of the new contract provisions:

• Court-related

This agreement covers sheriff deputies and clerical workers in various departments, including the civil and criminal court records, wills, deeds, public defender’s and district attorney’s offices.

Sheriff deputies will switch from 35-hour work weeks to 40 hours, while workers in other positions will increase from 32.5 hours to 35 hours.

With the exception of sheriff deputies, which are covered in a separate clause, the employees increasing hours will receive a one-time $750 ratification bonus that will not be added to their base rate this year. Otherwise, there is no raise this year. Raises will be 3% in both 2023 and 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.

The starting salary also will increase $250 annually, which impacts a lengthy listing of differing job titles carrying varying entry-level amounts.

For sheriff deputies, the explanation is more complicated on what they will receive this year for increasing their work week to 40 hours. Deputies currently Act 2 certified will make at least $36,635 annually, and those already above that amount will receive a base-rate increase of $500. The starting salary without Act 2 certification will increase to $32,635 and rise to $36,635 once Act 2 certification is obtained.

Otherwise, the increases for deputies will be the same 3%, 3% and 2.5% from 2023 through 2025.

• Residual

Described as the “rank-and-file” contract, this agreement covers 911 telecommunicators, security guards and some employees in road and bridge, building and grounds, mapping, voter services and several other offices.

Separate addendums cover work week and compensation provisions for telecommunicators, security guards and road and bridge.

For those not in these three categories, the work week will increase from 32.5 hours to 35 hours. Workers increasing their hours will receive a one-time $750 ratification bonus not factored into their base pay and raises of 3% in 2023 and 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.

The entry-level salary scale for a wide range of positions also will increase $250 annually over the four years.

In 911, the starting salary for telecommunicator trainees will increase from $32,000 to $37,500 annually. Current telecommunicators and telecommunicator specialists will receive a one-time base salary increase of $4,600 this year. Unionized 911 workers in other positions will receive $1,500 base-rate salary increases this year.

After that, 911 workers will receive the same 3%, 3% and 2.5% raises for the final three years of the contract.

Starting salaries in 911 will increase $250 annually in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

For security workers, the work week is increasing from 35 to 40 hours, for which they will receive one-time $750 ratification bonuses not added to their base pay. They will receive the 3%, 3% and 2.5% raises the final three years of the contract.

Road and bridge employees already were at a 40-hour work week and will receive $1,500 base salary increases this year and the 3%, 3% and 2.5% raises the final three years.

Human services

Workers in the three human service departments — Children and Youth, Aging and Mental Health — already were at 37.5-hour work weeks.

These contracts say minimum and maximum salaries have been established for each pay range and will increase 1.5% annually over the four years. The county did not immediately have a breakdown of these new salary ranges Wednesday.

This year, employees will receive a 3% increase or the minimum salary for their pay range — whichever is greater.

If employees are receiving the 3%, only a portion will apply to their base pay rate.

Employees will receive a 3% increase in 2023, a 3% increase in 2024, and a 2.5% increase in 2025, although the contracts detail formulas that will be used to determine the portion factored into their base pay.

Contract feedback

During a media briefing Wednesday, county Manager Randy Robertson said the cost of this year’s increases won’t significantly impact the county’s general fund operating budget because the county’s human services branches and 911 department are mostly or fully covered by outside reimbursements.

Attorney Scott Gartley, who assists the county with contract negotiations, said the county pays nothing toward the Aging Agency budget and contributes approximately 5% toward Mental Health and 20% for Children and Youth.

Gartley estimated the cost of the first-year increases in human service departments will total $125,000 and said the expense will be covered by a combination of outside reimbursements and funds left due to vacancies.

Employees covered by all five agreements provide significant services, and many have had difficulties filling vacancies, Gartley said. For example, he said 911 has 24 vacancies, resulting in mandatory overtime that has impacted the willingness of existing employees to remain in the position, he said.

Lump-sum increases and other salary bumps in the first year are intended to help with recruitment and retention, he said.

Work-week hour increases in some departments will address a priority of council members and reduce overtime expenses, Gartley added.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.