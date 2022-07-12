Appointee says she will not run for a third term on council

Wilkes-Barre Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride has been hired as Luzerne County’s new deputy election director, county Election Director Michael Susek said Tuesday.

Gilbert McBride, 28, will receive $42,000 and start work this Friday.

“Beth is excited to continue her work in the public sector and demonstrated to us a readiness to pivot into an administrative role,” Susek said.

In a prepared statement Gilbert McBride, who represents the city’s District C, expressed her excitement, also noting she would not run for a third term on council. Her four-year term ends in 2023.

Luzerne County Acting Chief Solicitor Harry Skene will review the appointment to ensure that it does not violate any policies.

“While I do still believe that our city has a lot of potential, it is time for me to help our community in a different way. After careful consideration, I have made the decision to not run for re-election, and instead focus on my career in public service, my family, and my doctoral studies,” Gilbert McBride said.

Appointee’s background

A local G.A.R. High School graduate, Gilbert McBride has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wilkes University and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University, Susek said.

She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Wilkes University.

In addition to her experience as a city councilwoman, Gilbert McBride works with a local startup company and interns with The Institute, Susek said.

“I think her educational background and also her direct experience in our local community will really help round out our management team,” Susek said. “We already have a strong operations manager, and I believe Beth will help us establish a strong community outreach program that includes working with our board, council, and community stakeholders.”

The deputy director position is vacant because Sarah Knoell was hired in March and resigned effective June 3 to pursue another career path.

The position was advertised at $42,000 annually, which is the same compensation that had been paid to Knoell and previous deputy director Eryn Harvey, who had resigned in February before announcing her candidacy for state representative.

Robertson reacts

County Manager Randy Robertson addressed the appointment during council’s worksession Tuesday.

Robertson said he trusts his managers to make hiring actions at this level, and the new deputy has been vetted by the election bureau.

He said he was informed the county has rotated through multiple deputies and described the frequent turnover as “shameful.”

“We need some stability there, so our job is to hire the best and brightest we can get,” Robertson told council.

Robertson said he was asked to meet the new deputy before she was offered the position because she is a Wilkes-Barre council member.

Robertson said she informed him he would probably face some criticism because she is a council member, and he said she also indicated she would resign if there is a backlash that becomes “too hard.”

Robertson said he is fine handling criticism because he is only interested in choosing the best employees.

“We don’t do politics,” he said.

He added that she is obtaining her doctorate and believes her experience holding public office makes it more likely she will be driven to “protect the sanctity of elections.”

“She won’t impugn herself,” he said.

Robertson said council hired him to “move the county forward,” and he is doing the best he can to meet that goal.

Staff writer Jerry Lynott contributed to this report.