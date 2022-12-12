Nineteen employees were hired in Luzerne County government in November, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Six are in Children and Youth. The agency’s new workers along with their positions and hourly compensation: Olivia Apolo-Velez, clerk/typist, $14.36; Amelia Collins, Amanda Crouse and Landon Leshko, caseworker 1s, $20; Rachel Finnegan, attorney, $27.56; and Cyndi Strothers, caseworker 2, $22.31.

Those hired in other departments: John Bryan and James Smith, deputy sheriffs, $15.69; Maria Detweiler, courts interpreter, $35.71; Anne Frey, district attorney community outreach coordinator, $16.41; Susan Fronczkiewicz, Aging Agency care manager, $20.26; Andrew Holda, road/bridge equipment operator, $15.14; John Jordan, prothonotary clerk, $15.71; Amber Malonis, district attorney clerk, $14.53; Victoria Martin, public defender investigator, $16.30; Thomas Sokola, deputy controller, $26.67; Lisa Symeon, district attorney administrative assistant, $19.53; Sherrill Toney, Aging Agency care manager, $22.31; and Nick Volpetti, court judicial assistant, $20.88.

Election Day help

The report also listed the temporary workers hired to assist in the Nov. 8 general election at $20 per hour: Heather Brinig, Rosemary Casterline, Theodore Chaffman, Keano Cordero, Jennifer Crispell, Laurie Dutz, Matthew Ford, Cassidy Heid, John Jordan, Sandra Josephs, Frank Killian, Chaverne Liburd, Michael Nelson, Eileen ONeal, Donna Pegg, Justin Pollack, Patricia Pradel, Beverly Saylor, Francis Shovlin, Dennis Simonson, Neal Smulovitz, Robyn Snyder, Christopher Surina, John Swim, Theresa Thomas, Robert Triani, Deborah Wood, Marybeth Zelinka and Christopher Zlotek.

Departures

The resignation list is longer than usual, largely due to the departure of workers in the Mental Health/Developmental Services Department.

According to human resources, most or all of the resignations in this department stem from the county’s decision to stop providing in-house case management for those with intellectual disabilities. These services are now handled by outside entities, and county officials said many of the caseworkers ended up accepting positions with the new providers.

The report lists the following MH/DS workers as resigning: Wendy Kilburn, Lindsay Price, Rachel Ertz and Lori Holdredge, caseworker supervisors; Amy Groner, caseworker 3; and caseworker 2s Teanna Sharpe, Alexa Davis, Michael Jablonski, Jennifer Kraynak, Adria Pipan, Holly Mitkowski, Stephanie Berryman, Rebecca Apolinaro, Kelsi Crowley, Edward Burdulis, Shariah Dunn, Terri Krause, Donald Smale, John Scheatzle, Heather Ruseskas, Karen Miller, Jennifer Fuches, Tracy Gorham and Jeff Weems.

The other resignations in November: Paul Guido, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor; Jodi Behm, probation services AHSS instructor; Alberto Gutierrez, deputy sheriff; Sabrina Lora, district attorney administrative assistant; Donald Mason, Children and Youth caseworker 1; Michael Kremski, MHDS administrative assistant; Francesca Varvaglione, district attorney clerk; Breanna Champluvier and Cindy Flores, 911 telecommunicators; Paul Cole and William Spare, prison corrections officers; Marilyn Derolf, deputy controller; Lynnmarie Shedlock, human resources business partner; Kelly Napersky, public defender clerk/stenographer; Brian Steve, Children and Youth program specialist; and James Haddock, prothonotary/clerk of courts manager.

One employee retired in November — district justice secretary Nancy Gaughan.

Three workers were listed under terminations: corrections officer Daniella DeAngelo, Children and Youth clerk/typist Evelyn Larrison and 911 telecommunicator William West.

Transfers

Five employees changed positions in November through internal merit hiring, the report said. These workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Jonathan Casey and Laura Theroux, Children and Youth caseworker 2s, $22.31; Chris Dalessandro, acting budget/finance division head, $49.40; Aaron McCurdy, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor, $24.54; and Brian Swetz, acting county manager, $80.51.

Robert Hetro also accepted a position as court PFA supervisor at $29.70 per hour.

Council meetings

County council has added a second meeting this week to allow more time for 2023 budget decisions. Instead of adopting the budget Tuesday as planned, council will consider additional budget alterations that night. The budget vote is now set for a special meeting Thursday, which is also the budget adoption deadline under the county’s home rule charter.

So far, council has reduced the proposed tax increase from 6.75% to 5.25%, with more cuts planned.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Thursday’s special meeting is at the same time and location.

Manager forum

County Acting Manager Brian Swetz will hold the manager’s yearly forum required by the home rule charter at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse rotunda.

Tree lighting

The public is invited to the annual courthouse Christmas tree lighting tonight at 5 p.m. in the rotunda, with hot cocoa and light refreshments to follow.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.