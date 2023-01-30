Luzerne County may be close to finalizing a new union contract with assistant district attorneys/public defenders.

Union members recently approved the county’s proposal, which means the contract must go before county council for a ratification vote, officials said.

Council members started discussing the proposed contract in closed-door executive session last week. Council’s next voting meeting is on Feb. 14.

The union contract expired the end of 2022.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Chief Public Defender Steven Greenwald have both highlighted the need to address compensation for attorneys in their offices to help with recruitment and retention. They also have said they want to avoid a situation where the contract goes to binding arbitration.

The county’s court branch continues to seek outside attorneys to temporarily provide indigent criminal defense while the Public Defender’s Office is shortstaffed. The advertisement is posted on the Court of Common Pleas human resources section at luzernecounty.org.

Finance updates

Based on general fund expenses and receipts processed through Dec. 31, the county brought in $148.3 million last year and spent $145.3 million, for a surplus of $3 million.

Last year’s budget was $157.8 million.

While acknowledging the trend of spending below receipts is encouraging, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz told council the county is still receiving bills that date back to December. The books for 2022 are scheduled to be closed in mid-February.

A final accounting of 2022 finances will come in the audit, which must be completed by June 30 under the county home rule charter.

Councilman Tim McGinley said the Budget, Finance and Audit Committee he chairs will hold its first meeting of the year next month.

Tax bills

The county’s 2023 real estate tax bills will be sent to property owners on Feb. 14, county Acting Budget/Finance Division Head Chris Dalessandro told council last week.

Manager search

Council briefly discussed a proposed timeline in the search for a new top manager during last week’s work session.

Citizens Danielle Ader, David Fusco and Charles Sciandra recently were appointed to the committee, which must seek, screen and recommend manager applicants to council for its consideration.

Council can suggest — but not mandate — a timeline.

A proposed schedule on council’s agenda suggested the committee publicly advertise the position and conduct the first round of interviews by the end of February and forward recommended applicants to council by the end of March.

Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. questioned if this timeline is realistic, saying the committee has not yet held an organizational meeting and must perform thorough assessments of the applicants.

Councilman Tim McGinley said he expects much of the advertising information used by the last committee will only require minor updating and believes the proposed schedule is attainable if the new committee meets frequently over the next two months.

Committee members were awaiting information from the county before holding a meeting.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said the council clerk was in the process of sending committee members information on setting up meetings, email and courthouse identification access cards.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.