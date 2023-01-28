It’s that time of the year when we try to get out of the doldrums of winter and take a peek at what 2023 will bring us. The City of Pittston is ramping up their spring, summer and fall events, as you will note in today’s edition.

After you round out January and look into the shorter month of February, you have to set your sights on spring. Spring to many is the St. Patrick’s Parade and for Pittston, that means an early celebration.

Scranton, the king of St. Patrick’s parades, along with Wilkes-Barre, will be holding their parades closer to the actual holiday of March 17.

Pittston will hold events, as early as late February, and to be honest, it’s a great thing to look forward to.

Sarah Donahue continues to lead the way with St. Patrick events, including the demanding task of figuring out a proper line up for the parade that includes marching bands, several Irish pipe and drum units, tons of civic organizations, Irish step dance troupes, city, state and federal officials, many floats, grand marshal, a few helium balloons and even Sunday Dispatch staffers and the Times Leader Media Group mascot TL.

She also coordinates the Pub Crawl and the Little Miss and Mister Leprechaun contest.

Don’t forget the 5K Leprechaun Loop race as well.

So set your sights at the end of February and early March to get the City of Pittston 2023 year of events off the ground.

I was able to get away for a few days to attend a wedding in Los Angeles and to stand in the sunshine without a jacket on was fabulous.

Even though temps were in the mid-60s, it’s a far cry from the cold we have at home.

Before I left, I had the honor of shooting photos for our good friend and friend to many, Father Paul McDonnell, at the Oblates of St. Joseph.

Each year, the Oblates host a special Mass for the Holy Spouses and even though the chapel does not hold the capacity of an average church, it still gets fill. Fr. Paul can certainly pack them in.

I worry about the Oblates of St. Joseph order. There seems to be less and less men having the calling to serve, and I’m sure that’s not just a problem with the Oblates.

Fr. Paul does everything he can to maintain the traditions and service to others that many of us in Greater Pittston have been used to for decades and decades.

I grew up at the same parish as Fr. Paul, St. Barbara, formerly St. Anthony of Padua, Exeter.

My grandmother Fanti had wished I had become a priest.

I cannot begin to tell you each and every time I watch Fr. Paul in action. He’s so professional, so deep into his religion and roll as a priest, it’s so admirable and honestly, if everyone approached his or her job like Fr. Paul, the world would be a far better place.

He must be doing something right because everyone loves him. His dance card is constantly full with officiating weddings and funerals as he’s always in demand to start a couple’s life journey together or to lay to rest a loved one’s family member.

When I had my cancer surgery in 2006, I did not have a lot of visitors even though I welcomed anyone that could breathe to see me. It was a dark and lonely time as a victim of cancer as many know and sometimes the last thing you want to do is to be alone.

One of those few to visit me was Fr. Paul. Maybe some would say as a priest, he was fulfilling his job by visiting me, but what I saw was hope and light in his face.

I admit, he is a friend and his family is near and dear to my heart as they were a part of my childhood. Dad, Tom, and mom, Shirley, are two of the greats and all they have done all of their lives was be helpful, kind, and loving to all. So now you know were Fr. Paul gets it from.

His brothers, Tom and Kevin, hold the same virtues in life and are great guys in their own right.

Yes, Fr. Paul didn’t have to visit me in the hospital, he was not even my parish priest, but he did how who he is, not what he is.

He’s done so much good in Greater Pittston that includes some big projects such as the St. Joseph Marello Hall (Mt. Carmel). That was a huge undertaking, but he knew the value behind having such a structure.

Since taking over the Oblates, he’s made great strides in building improvements and upkeep. The driveway and parking lot was seal coated and lined not too long ago.

He’s always trying to think of ways to improve the structure of the church and make additions to the property to be efficient and in the green.

He holds Mass each and every day at noon for not only those in attendance, but broadcasts the service live on Facebook. He reach is far that includes Catholic radio.

We in our family hold him near and dear to our hearts and if I took a straw poll, I’m guessing we are not the only ones.

When he was young, his calling was strong and in this case, God knew what he was doing.

Thought of the Week

“Not doing what you like, but in liking what you do is the secret to happiness.” – J.M. Barrie

Quote of the Week

“If you can dance and be free and not be embarrassed, you can rule the world.” – Amy Poehler

Bumper Sticker

“Success is best when it’s shared.” – Howard Schultz