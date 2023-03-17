Gerrity’s West Pittston Fresh Grocer store has been expanded by 3,000 square feet, to 40,000 square feet. The remodelling project, which began early last year, will result in 20 new jobs.

Mom has good news for West Pittston.

Joyce “Mom” Fasula, President of Scranton-based Gerrity’s, announced that a total remodeling and expansion of the chain’s Fresh Grocer store in West Pittston is complete, and it’s time to celebrate.

The store has been expanded by 3,000 square feet, to 40,000 square feet. The remodelling project, which began early last year, will result in 20 new jobs, a Gerrity’s release stated.

All locations in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties will hold a week-long sale and celebration starting today, Friday, March 17.

The biggest changes to the West Pittston store include a beer and wine shop, café seating, and an expanded deli that features a fresh-baked pizza, grab-and-go entrees, a home-made hot buffet, and an enlarged salad bar, officials said. The menu is full of familiar comfort foods as well as delicious healthy options.

Gerrity’s also expanded the full-service seafood department and scratch bakery.

“In the grocery business, it is important to keep up with current trends,” Fasula said. “We are excited to be able to offer our West Pittston neighbors a larger, updated store. With the extra space, customers will find an expanded assortment in all departments such as ethnic foods and organic products, including their exclusive store brand, Wholesome Pantry.”

The remodelling also incorporated the installation of new energy efficient lighting, HVAC, and refrigerated display cases — and a brand-new look.

“We wanted to create a warm, farm-to-shelf feel to complement our homemade products and fresh foods,” said Fasula. “We will be rolling out the new décor to the rest of our stores in the near future,” Fasula said.

The largest family-owned supermarket business in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Gerrity’s is led by Joe Fasula and his mother, Joyce Fasula, known to customers as “Mom.”

The company includes 10 supermarkets in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties and currently employs over 1,300 associates. The Fasula family also owns four Ace hardware stores in Shavertown, Scranton, Clarks Summit, and Peckville, with a fifth opening in Carbondale in August

The stores converted to the Fresh Grocer banner in October 2022.

The Fresh Grocer specializes in serving high quality, fresh prepared foods to communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and is a registered trademark of the retailer owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.