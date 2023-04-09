Restaurant brings new flavor to downtown

PITTSTON — Among the many restaurants on Main Street, Mexican cuisine provided by a new restaurant called BRAVO Tex-Mex has been added to downtown Pittston.

Open since Jan. 26, BRAVO Tex-Mex offers cuisine consisting of Mexican delicacies such as chipotle and grilled cactus mixed with American meats such as steak and chicken.

One popular dish, the volcanic stone bowl, is a variety of meats and vegetables topped with jalapeno torreado and green onion. The stone bowl, in which it is served, gives authenticity to the meal. Seafood is also on the menu. Another favorite is the crispy tempura shrimp tacos and fajitas. Grilled crispy skin salmon is served with vegetables and chipotle sauce. Sesame tuna is also an option.

BRAVO Tex-Mex has a cantina-like bar, but it is currently BYOB. However, it serves virgin margaritas and has a cabinet filled with Mexican sodas. Customers are also encouraged to bring their own ingredients so that the bartender can shake up a mixed drink.

BRAVO Tex-Mex Restaurant is owned by brothers Carlos and Angel Rosales, who are natives of El Salvador. They decorated the interior of the space based on their personalities to give the restaurant a unique atmosphere. Angel created a couple of paintings. A painting of a guitar hangs in the restaurant’s vestibule while one of a pueblo appears on the wall in one of the separate rooms used for private parties. The restaurant also has a garage door, which will open during the spring and summer months to give the customers an al fresco dining experience.

While living in Easton, Carlos and Angel both have been having experience in running a business. Angel owns a barbershop in Easton while Carlos used to manage Mexican restaurants in that same town. Carlos, who is a professional chef himself, helps out in the kitchen with his chefs at BRAVO Tex-Mex — Josue Cardona and Mario Martinez.

“I love making food,” Carlos said. “I love eating food. I love everything about restaurants. That’s what makes me open up my own.”

Before becoming a restaurant, this location on the first floor of 61 Main St. was home to a tanning salon for 50 years. It then became a gaming place for two years.

BRAVO Tex-Mex has 10 to 15 employees including general manager Sandra Padilla and waitress Hannah Novakowski.

“I love working here,” Novakowski said. “Great atmosphere. Carlos is great.”

The restaurant hopes to do something big for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo.