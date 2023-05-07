Effort aimed at preserving community reporting

WILKES-BARRE — With 115 years of service to the community, Times Leader Media Group is launching a new program to ensure the news organization continues serving the region for years to come.

“Support Local Journalism” is a campaign to encourage residents to actively participate in keeping the newspaper industry alive and thriving in their communities. It will enable us to enhance the paper’s mission through things like expanded coverage of critical subjects that matter to the region.

“We rely greatly on the community’s support to be able to provide timely and accurate news coverage, as well as highlighting the stories of the people who make up our region,” Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage said. “In this era of online platforms and social media algorithms, it has become more important than ever to preserve and strengthen local journalism.”

Information about the program, and how you can support the paper’s work, can be found at a new webpage, timesleader.com/supportus.

Based in Wilkes-Barre, the local newspaper was founded in December 1907 and serves readers in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties through a range of daily, weekly and bi-weekly publications, and brings Northeastern Pennsylvania news to readers anywhere in the world via timesleader.com and affiliated websites.

“Support Local Journalism” aims to raise awareness of the critical role that community newspapers play in keeping the public informed, mobilized, and engaged.

‘A trusted source of information’

It is a role that business and community leaders value as well.

“Our team congratulates the Times Leader on its 115th anniversary and for their commitment to the residents and businesses in our community in which they have served for now well over a century,” Greater Wyoming Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Griffin Boylan said.

“Having a trusted source for information on important news, community happenings and business development is a critical component to keeping our residents informed and our community connected,” Boylan added. “We are grateful for their partnership and service to Northeastern Pennsylvania and their dedication and innovation through the years to offer both print and digital coverage seven days a week.”

“Their community spirit has also been a driving force in promoting the assets, initiatives and momentum of our area and giving light to the positive aspects of NEPA to encourage further development and continued success,” Boylan said of the Times Leader.

‘Connecting communities’

The Support Local Journalism page introduces readers to some highlights from the newspaper’s work in recent decades, as well as its current team of journalists — whose service to the Times Leader ranges from a few months to over 40 years, and who are mostly Northeastern Pennsylvania natives.

“Local newspapers are not only a source of news but a tool for building and connecting communities. By subscribing, you are not only supporting the newspaper, but you are investing in your community,” said Times Leader Executive Editor Joe Soprano.

“We urge everyone in the community to participate in this campaign by subscribing to our newspaper, following our social media channels, and sharing our content with family and friends,” Soprano added.

The page also offers testimonials about the paper’s accomplishments from a range of business and political leaders, as well as local influencers.

Diamond Card

As a thank you gift for their support, those who participate in the program will receive the Times Leader’s Diamond Card, with discounts to over 30 local businesses plus unlimited access to our Times Leader E-edition. Your advocacy will be rewarded with special benefits based on the level chosen.

If you are a Times Leader subscriber already, you will have access to the Diamond Card. Please download our Times Leader free app from your app store. In the drop down on the upper left hand of your app, you will see the Diamond Card menu item. Click on that and it will bring you to your login page. All subscribers have a login and password to access the Diamond Card.

If you do not have your login and password, please call us to help you, at 570-829-5000. Once you are on the Diamond Card page, you will see the locations and the discounts associated with each location. The discount will be administered once you show the business the Diamond Card inside the app that has your name on it.

Please direct additional questions about the program to 570-829-5000.