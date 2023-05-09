WYOMING — John Roberts, Executive Director of the Wyoming Free Library, this week announced that the annual $5 Fill-a-Bag book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. on Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20.

The last day will be a “Buy One, Get One” bag sale with all remaining books.

Roberts put a call out for donations on social media and received a variety of books donated by local businesses and individuals. According to Roberts, the response to his request was very successful.

“We had donations from Diamond Manufacturing here in Wyoming, and from the Commission on Economic Opportunity and Washington Square Apartments in Wilkes-Barre,” Roberts said. “Hard cover, soft cover, and audio-books from the personal libraries of Mr. Rusty Flack and Mr. Gene Brady, both of whom passed away in recent years, have been graciously donated to the sale. The apartment building cleaned out its own library and donated hundreds of books. We are so grateful for these donations. The book sale is one of our biggest fundraisers.”

Related Video

Shoppers can bring their own reusable grocery bags, or the library will provide a paper bag. The library accepted hardcover fiction, adult paperbacks, audio-books, and children’s books through May 6, so staff and volunteers can set up for the sale in the community room of the library located at 358 Wyoming Ave.

The library has also partnered with Mazell Estate Liquidations on East Sixth Street in Wyoming. Jared Mazurkivich, owner, set up a location in his business to display books for sale, and the profits are donated to the library.

People can browse those books whenever the business has an indoor tag sale.

The Wyoming Free Library has been a source of information and learning since 1927.

Located on Wyoming Avenue just off Eighth Street, the library remains a proud fixture in the community, providing area residents with a wonderful opportunity to both expand their knowledge and broaden their educational horizons.

For more information on the book sale or any services at the library, call 570-693-1364, to speak with Executive Director John Roberts, or access the library’s Facebook page or website — wyomingfreelibrary@gmail.com.