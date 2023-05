Juggler Kyle Mertz entertained art walkers up and down Main St., Pittston, during the first Second Friday Art Walk of the summer.

Children gather around for bubble fun from That Foam Party Guy during the Art Walk at Pittston.

Balloons were launched in rememberance of balloon artist TJ Belt who passed away in March. Belt was widely known for her balloon artistry and the joy it brought to thousands of children at all the City of Pittston events. Shown are Belt family members, city officials and fans of TJ.

Kim Dessoye, right, and her daughter, Emily, of Pittston pet the alpacas from Windy Haven Farm at the Art Walk.

PITTSTON – The first Second Friday Art Walk of 2023 took place on Main St., Pittston, this past Friday evening. A record number of vendors and artists were on hand for the event.

The Reel in the Years trio performed as well as Dani Long Legs and the Eclectic Circus, juggler, Kyle Mertz, and many other attractions.

The next Art Walk is slated for Friday, June 9.

– Tony Callaio