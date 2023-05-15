Luzerne County Council unanimously voted last week to keep its prison inmate medical provider on a monthly contract until the county has time seek proposals in case other entities are interested in the work.

The company’s contract was set to expire Sunday, May 14.

County Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said the administration will now prepare a request for proposals for public release. That task will be a top priority because he does not expect the current provider — WellPath LLC — to continue working under a monthly lease indefinitely.

“I want to make sure we maintain continuity of care,” Wilbur said.

Wilbur, who started work as the new prison system overseer March 1, had said there was not sufficient time to publicly advertise once he learned the three-year agreement was expiring May 14.

The administration proposed a one-year renewal of WellPath’s contract last month, but council members said they want to explore all options to determine if the county is receiving maximum services at the best price.

The provider must supply a range of medical and mental health services and personnel, including prescription and nonprescription drugs and emergency ambulance transport for an average daily 550 to 560 inmates at the Water Street prison and nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to WellPath, three other outside entities had submitted proposals when the county publicly sought them in 2019 — Wexford Health Sources, Correctional Behavioral Health and Correctional Care.

Council had agreed in November 2019 to the administration’s recommendation to hire Wexford. Prior to that, WellPath had been handling the services since March 2015, when the county decided partial outsourcing would be more cost-efficient.

However, council voted in April 2020 to bring back WellPath for three years at around $3 million annually because Wexford exercised its option to terminate, as allowed in the contract, if either party determined it was in their “best interest.”

Prison capital projects

Council tabled a vote on Wilbur’s request for additional county American Rescue funds for prison roof and elevator repairs because another allocation may not be needed.

Wilbur said he further researched past allocations from the capital projects fund, which is separate from the American Rescue one, and believes there may be sufficient existing earmarks available to cover an additional roof repair and elevator project increases.

Wilbur said after last week’s council meeting he is in the process of reviewing all accounts and will submit a report to council well before its next meeting on May 23. He added he does not want to further waste anyone’s time or cause unnecessary confusion as the county advances the crucial projects to stop leaks and replace both prison elevators.

The prison’s two elevators date back to the 1980s. Some repairs were completed after a fifth-floor elevator door swung open at the base in 2016, resulting in the deaths of a correctional officer and an inmate, but officials said the motor system and controls must be updated.

Wilbur said the prison is down to one elevator. The staff is “very well versed” in contingency plans and adjustments to cover essential needs without the second elevator, he said.

“We’re working with what we have but are very much looking forward to having two operational elevators,” he said.

