The Wyoming Valley Levee overseer has received its first outside sponsorship to update public recreation features on the trail atop the flood control system.

Luzerne County’s Flood Protection Authority set up this “Recreation Beautification Program” to update trail benches, kiosks and planting stations because the recreational enhancements can’t be funded by the levee fee.

The first sponsor, Flowing River Sangha in Dallas, chose to honor its founder, Sister Barbara Craig, by funding new plantings, educational kiosk panels and other sprucing in a seating area above the boat launch in Nesbitt Park, just upstream of the Market Street Bridge, officials said. A plaque on the bench identifies the sponsorship.

A dedication ceremony for the refurbished section will be held at 1 p.m. on June 3.

The levee path was added more than two decades ago as part of the levee-raising project.

It was designed primarily for vehicles to access the levee for maintenance and Susquehanna River flood monitoring without causing ruts and other damage. Bikers, joggers and walkers instantly gravitated to the path for recreation.

However, the fee paid by levee-protected property owners must be used solely for flood-control expenses maintaining, repairing and operating the 16-mile system, which includes 13 pump stations, more than 120 underground wells and other components, officials said.

Aware that the benches, landscaping, trash receptacles and kiosks were starting to show signs of wear and tear, the flood authority came up with the idea to seek public donations. Some of the kiosks have become unreadable.

The authority website — www.lcfpa.org — will accept donations in any amount but highlights a supporting level of $2, a bronze level of $10, a silver level of $100, a gold level of $1,000 and a platinum level of $10,000.

An accompanying promotion says the authority wants to be a “good neighbor to the communities it serves.”

“But our efforts to enhance the system’s recreational amenities will not reach maximum effectiveness unless we have the support of the entire community,” it said.

Individuals, businesses or organizations interested in sponsoring a planting station or recreational feature can contact flood authority representative Deana Prochaska at dprochaska@lcfpa.org or 570-714-4310, ext. 2.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.