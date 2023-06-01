Outgoing Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Chief DF Pace addresses the large gathering at the Exeter Borough building, the department’s temporary home. Incoming WARPD chief Michael Turner, is to the left.

Stephen Bekanich, left, and Leonard Insalaco, left center, are sworn in as Sergeants of the Wyoming Area Regional Police (WARP) department by Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough, right, with new WARPD chief Michael Turner, right center, looking on.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough, right, congratulates Chris Mercavitch after he swore him in as lieutenant of the Wyoming Area Regional Police with Mercavitch’s wife Sherry and daughter Skyler looking on.

EXETER — Just over a month after returning to duty following a car crash that left him with severe injuries, Wyoming Area Regional Police Lt. Michael Turner was sworn in on Wednesday as head of the department.

The ceremony took place at the former Exeter Borough Police headquarters, located at 1101 Wyoming Ave., which will serve as the department’s temporary home until the move to the old Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming is finalized.

The newly formed regional department officially began operations in January, consolidating the departments of West Pittston, Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming and West Wyoming into one larger force. It is now the third-largest police force in Luzerne County.

Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to witness the passing of the torch, including Turner’s wife, Jessica, and his two young children, Michael and Cole.

Related Video

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough presided over the ceremony.

Members of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission were in attendance as well, including chairman Joe Pizano, as well as vice chairs Ellen Quinn, of the West Pittston city council; and Wyoming Mayor Joe Dominick.

During the ceremony Chief DF Pace, who was the first head of the consolidated department, officially resigned from his position and passed his badge to Turner.

Pace, a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, in April announced that he intended to step down, citing conflicts between work and family life.

When it came time for Pace to announce a change in leadership, he said he “didn’t hesitate at all” to recommend Turner for the job. In working with him for over a year, Pace was confident that the force would be in good hands.

“He stood out as far as the qualities of leadership and approach-ability, all of those things that form good leaders,” said Pace.

Pace looks forward to serving as a consultant to the department to ensure a smooth transition and support Chief Turner, as well as helping to expand the services they provide to the community.

This includes forming several specialized services, such as the drug task force, working towards accreditation, and securing grants and other resources for the department.

As for Turner, he plans to continue to follow the blueprint Pace created and build upon the foundation he laid. Turner thanked the former chief for his friendship, as well teaching him the skills he will need to be a successful leader.

“I am 100% supportive of a professional, responsible and respectful department,” Turner said.

Turner’s promotion comes about five months after he returned to work following a car crash late last year.

The crash took place outside the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming on Dec. 15 when, according to police, a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed into the northbound lane of Route 11, striking Turner’s vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the collision, and Turner was hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash occurred about three weeks before Turner, who was the chief of the West Pittston Police Department at the time, was set to assume his role as lieutenant in the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.

Pace described Turner’s recovery in such a short period of time as “absolutely extraordinary,” which drew a big round of applause from those in attendance.

“That deserves an applause that we can carry on for the rest of the evening,” said Pace.

Also in attendance were four current students of Lackawanna Police Academy who expressed interest in joining the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department once when they graduate in August.

Jaylan Brunson, 23, said that he was interested in joining the new regional department because he wanted to be a part of its growth and expansion.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Brunson said. “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Since he’s originally from Kingston, joining the department will also give him a chance to be closer to his family.

Brunson said he’s very much looking forward to graduation and the start of his career.

Several other officers were promoted during the ceremony, including Chris Mercavitch who will now serve as a lieutenant and Leonard Lombardo and Stephen Bekanich, who were promoted to the rank of sergeant.