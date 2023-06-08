The top photo was taken on a clear day in January 2022 atop of The Landmark building in Pittston. It contrasts with the bottom photo taken mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston showed little life downtown when the hazardous smoky Canadian air invaded Wyoming Valley on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked over 400 in the area, with the state Department of Environmental Protection advising everyone to stay inside and avoid all outdoor physical activity.

According to AirNow at fire.airnow.gov, good AQI is between 0 and 50.

Most downtown shops such as The Drip coffee shop closed early because of the lack of business.

Related Video

According to City of Pittston Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich, the scheduled announced the Second Friday Art Walk to be held at downtown Pittston will be moved to Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. due to the hazardous air quality.

Rob Bresnahan, owner of The Landmark building, downtown Pittston, allowed the Times Leader to shoot photos of the surrounding area atop of the four story building.

“The conditions over the past few days served as a reminder how fortunate we are to live in an area where air quality is traditionally not an issue,” Bresnahan said. “The feelings felt very eerily similar to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Wyoming Area Superintendent Dr. Jon Pollard said the high school class of 2023 graduation is to be held outdoors on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We are monitoring the situation,” Pollard said. “As of now, we’re scheduled for an outdoor graduation ceremony to honor the Wyoming Area Class of 2023.”