PITTSTON — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Friday announced a major RAISE grant award for the City of Pittston for $19 million for the rehabilitation/replacement of two bridges linking Pittston and West Pittston.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program.

Cartwright said this project will fund the design, right-of-way, utilities, and construction for the replacement of the Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge and the Firefighters Memorial Bridge, including on-street bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.

The project will also include the modernization of seven adjacent intersections to include ADA accommodations, traffic signal reflectivity, re-timing, pedestrian interval considerations at approach intersections, and dedicate turning lanes where warranted.

“These major bridge projects, which both include important elements to ensure safety and accessibility for all road users, will transform our community, creating efficient and safe travel corridors where they’re most needed,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “Replacing the aging spans connecting these two municipalities will ease existing traffic congestion and alleviate residents’ long-standing frustrations.”

Cartwright said he was pleased to support this proposal from the outset, intervening with Department of Transportation officials to advocate for its consideration.

“I’m also proud that this funding was made possible by the massive investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I supported,” Cartwright said.

Pittston City Mayor Mike Lombardo thanked Cartwright for his leadership and support of the project.

“On behalf of the citizens of the City of Pittston and the Northeast part of the Wyoming Valley, I am very grateful for today’s announcement,” Lombardo said. “This significant funding will assist us in the construction of two new safe and modern bridges that will enhance traffic movement in our region, improve and make ADA-compliant seven existing deficient intersections, provide for quality-of-life upgrades for bicycle and pedestrian movement as well as provide some additional flood protection to our neighbors in West Pittston. Northeast Pennsylvania continues to be an example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together.”

Ellen Quinn, President of West Pittston Borough Council, said council enthusiastically welcomes the announcement of the $19,000,000 RAISE Grant.

“West Pittston Borough Council is hopeful this RAISE Grant award demonstrates the significance of the Bridges Project and contributes in a most positive way to speed the project process along in a most expeditious way,” Quinn said.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said, “I’m thrilled that our federal partners saw what we and the local community know — it’s critical to replace these bridges that are so important to Pittston and West Pittston. When completed, the community’s safety, quality of life, and traffic flow will be improved.”

According to an email sent by County Manager Romilda Crocamo to County Council, informed the members of “good news about federal funding for the bridges.”

”Thank Congressman Cartwright for his hard work,” Crocamo wrote. “This is a great day for the county.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had denied the county’s proposed reopening of the span over the Susquehanna River, commonly known as the Water Street Bridge.

The crossing linking West Pittston and Pittston has been closed since August 2021, due to concerns over a bent eyebar, causing traffic on the nearby state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) to increase from 12,000 vehicles to 20,000 per day.

The state agreed to assume responsibility for the design and construction of a solution for both bridges — replacing the Water Street span and rehabilitating or replacing the Fort Jenkins one — both keeping their current footprints, officials said. However, completion of both spans will take years.

Casey, Fetterman comment

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, said the funding comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant, funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The Fort Jenkins and Water Street bridges are vital connectors for the communities of Pittston and West Pittston and the entire Wyoming Valley, but they are in desperate need of replacement,” Casey said. “I have stood in front of these very bridges, calling for increased federal investment in our infrastructure. Two years ago, Congress and the President came together to finally make that investment a reality. Now, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this grant will make crossing the Susquehanna safer and more accessible for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and all residents of Pittston and West Pittston.”

Fetterman added, “I’m proud to join with Senator Casey to announce this funding for two bridge upgrade projects in Pittston. With this investment, the city will be able to improve its existing infrastructure and make the bridges more pedestrian friendly. This is exactly the type of investment the city needs and deserves.”

