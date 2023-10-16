Luzerne County Election Board member Audrey Serniak said she cannot apply for reappointment as planned when her term expires the end of this year because the county law office informed her reappointment is not allowed under the county’s home rule charter.

The law office pointed to a section of the charter specifically for election board members indicating they must wait for a period of one year after leaving office to be appointed to a county authority, board or commission. Board Chairwoman Denise Williams identified the provision and sought clarity from the county law office.

This will leave two open seats on the five-citizen, volunteer board at the start of 2024

Board Vice Chairman James Mangan’s term also expires the end of this year, but he had said he would not be interested in remaining on the board in 2024.

Related Video

Serniak said she wanted to inform the public about the development because there are no Democrats currently on council’s eligibility list for possible appointment. Mangan is in a Republican seat.

Council appoints two Democrats and two Republicans, and those four select the fifth seat, with that person serving as chairperson.

Prospective applicants must be publicly interviewed, and applications are posted on council’s Authorities/Boards/Commissions section at luzernecounty.org. In addition to preparing for and attending regular evening board meetings, election board members must be available on Election Day and during the day for a little over a week to two weeks after each primary and general election for the adjudication process.

Division head

The county is seeking applications for the vacant budget/finance division head position, which is advertised at an annual salary range of $115,000 to $125,000.

Applications are due Oct. 27. Information is posted under the county’s human resources department “career opportunities” section at luzernecounty.org.

Mary Roselle, executive director of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging, has been serving as interim budget/finance division head since Brian Swetz left in August to accept a new position as Wilkes-Barre’s finance officer. Swetz had received $98,263 in the county division head position.

The compensation increase will be funded through the elimination of a staff accountant position, officials said.

Council must confirm the county manager’s division head nominee for a hiring to take effect.

Airport board

Council unanimously voted last week to appoint Erin Connors to the Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board, which oversees the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport.

Bridge traffic

Also unanimously, council advanced a budget amendment ordinance to fund the design of temporary traffic improvements intended to reduce congestion in West Pittston and Pittston caused by closure of the Luzerne County-owned Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River, commonly known as the Water Street crossing.

Traffic on the nearby state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) has increased dramatically since the Water Street span closed in 2021. The state agreed to assume responsibility for the design and construction to replace both bridges, but completion will take years, officials said.

A public hearing and final council passage at a subsequent meeting are necessary for the ordinance to take effect.

The county would fund the $50,000 design expense with the county’s “Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund” allocation, which was provided as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act to support eligible counties that have federal property within their jurisdiction.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has agreed to fund recommended enhancements.

Opioid funds

Council unanimously agreed to use $376,876 in opioid settlement proceeds to fund this year’s expense providing a medication-assisted treatment program at the county prison.

Officials said county prisons are now required by the state to provide such programs.

The county is due to receive approximately $25 million over 18 years from the state’s litigation settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Council recently created a Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement that will make recommendations to council on the spending of this money.

Toys for Tots

The county Sheriff’s Department has assisted the Marine Corps’ mission by placing Toys for Tots boxes at three county buildings. New, unwrapped toys for infants up to age 17 may be dropped off through the close of business Dec. 8 for distribution to those in need.

The three Wilkes-Barre locations: courthouse, 200 N. River St., west side basement entrance; Penn Place, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., lobby; and Brominski Building, 113 W. North St., lobby.

The county filled six Toys for Tots boxes in 2022. “Let’s try to break that record this year,” the sheriff department’s announcement said.

Human services

The county’s human services division will hold its annual “Luzerne County Cares Community Expo” starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Conference Center, 1280 Highway 315 in Plains Township.

Session topics include human trafficking, autism spectrum disorder and resiliency in recovery.

A complete list of speakers and information on registering is posted under the human resources department section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.