PLAINS TWP. — Six local veterans were recently honored and awarded Quilts of Valor by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter at a ceremony held at the Plains American Legion Post 538.

• William James, of Dallas, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958. Following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, he would serve during the Cuban Missile Crisis, as well as in Vietnam.

He was recognized as Airman of the month, quarter and year and received several commendations including Good Conduct Medal with five oak leaf clusters, Marksman and Vietnam Occupational medals.

He served in the Air Force for 21 years and was honorably discharged in 1978 with the rank of E7, Master Sergeant.

• Harry Perri, a resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963 after graduating from the former St. Mary’s High School, Wilkes-Barre.

He served aboard the U.S. Essex as an armory foreman for bomb handling equipment, in addition to serving as part of the ship’s damage control and firefighting unit. He was honorably discharged in 1965.

• John Gayewski, a resident of Mountaintop, was drafted and inducted into the U.S. Army in 1965. Following basic training at Fort Hood, TX with the 2nd Armored Division, 502nd M.P. Company, he was deployed to Pleiku, Vietnam where he served with the Military Police 4th Infantry Division.

There, the honoree was assigned to guard General William Westmoreland, Commander of the U.S. military operations in Vietnam and received a Letter of Commendation for his “outstanding performance of duty.” He was honorably discharged in 1967.

• Michael Sudal, of Pittston and Long Neck, DE, graduated from the former G.A.R. High School, Wilkes-Barre. Following graduation in 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and received training at Cape May, N.J.

Following training, the honoree was assigned to the Coast Guard cutter, The John C. Spencer, and served as a deckhand and other duties. In 1969, the cutter sailed for Vietnam and soon would see diverse actions as the mother ship to forces operating in nearby rivers of the southern tip of South Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of Boatswain Mate, E3.

• Darwin Pershau, of Pittston, joined the U.S. Marines in 1967 and received basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC. His specialty training as a field radioman was paramount in his preparation for deployment to An Hou, Vietnam in 1968.

On arrival, he was assigned to the 5th Marine Regiment where he provided close air support for the troops on the ground. Returning to Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of Corporal, E4.

• Henry Menapace, of Dallas, joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and received basic training at the U.S. Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, Md. During his specialty training at the U.S. Naval Amphibious Base, CO, he qualified for the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT/SEAL).

Further training at Naval Construction Battalion Center Port Hueneme, Calif. qualified the honoree as a “Diver Third Class.” This intense training enabled him to serve anywhere in the world. Having served for four years at both the U.S. Naval bases in Coronado, Calif. and Yorktown, Va., he was honorably discharged in 1959. He continued his service to the U.S. Navy for an additional two years as an active reservist.

For more information

Becky Orlowski, NEPA Quilt of Valor Chapter leader, stated the quilts awarded are an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort the veterans.

For more information on the local chapter, a component of the National Quilt of Valor Foundation, email — nepaqov@gmail.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.