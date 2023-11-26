It’s been a hectic week with all of the preparing for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Black Friday and Shop Local on Saturday.

Thanksgiving was great spending it with family. The usual was served including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry, yams and all of those desserts.

My aunt cooked the turkey and everyone contributed. My daughter Ashley was in charge of the mashed potatoes where she made enough for an army. She also made the stuffing.

My older daughter Tiffany made the lasagna, the mandatory pasta before the big meal.

The meal was great and I was pacing myself but lost it totally with dessert.

I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one in Greater Pittston that had a similar experience. It seems everyone I spoke to, suffered a bit on Friday.

That suffering was quelled by Black Friday shopping. So many items were on sale for the biggest sales day of the year.

It seems I always have the dilemma of what to buy people for Christmas and by the time I figure it out, Black Friday sales are over.

To be completely honest, I look for something on sale on Black Friday to by for myself. I have a feeling I’m not the only one that thinks this way too.

Whether it is that big screen TV you have your eyes on or that KitchenAid mixer you wanted to buy all year but didn’t want to pull the trigger because it was too expensive. But when Black Friday comes along, bang, the items you want is drastically reduced. So what to do? Do you ignore what you desired all year or stay the course and do you get that desired item?

Decisions, decisions, what to do? I suppose you can stick to the Christmas list and maybe buy a little thing for yourself is a great compromise.

Shop Local is a way to support retail businesses in your area. I’m not sure how successful the program is, but I hope the local shops did well yesterday.

Today we take a breather and tomorrow is Cyber Monday. I’m not sure why it is Cyber Monday, a lot of people shop online on Black Friday. Sale prices are not as good as Black Friday, but it is still a big help.

I spoke to Anthony Marranca, Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) president last week and he tells me the toys and donations are pouring in and the gym floor at the former Seton Catholic is getting filled and covered with Angel list red bags filled with toys.

This year, they have collected more than 60 bicycles that will be given to a deserving boy or girl.

Marranca said last year the GPSS gave away toys to 1,400 children and this year, because of the donations and support of Greater Pittston, that number would be closer to 1,600 children this year.

What a great accomplishment in a few short years, the GPSS went from being a bunch of guys and gals pitching in to help the now defunct West Pittston Salvation Army fulfill Christmas wishes to becoming a well-oiled machine being able to help 1,600 children in the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area School Districts and beyond.

Speaking of giving, a big round of applause goes to the First Baptist Church, Pittston, for reviving their Thanksgiving turkey dinner giveaway.

After halting the program due to the pandemic, it was brought back for this year but in the form of take-out only.

Pittston Meals on Wheels has stepped up and has taken over the responsibility of cooking the turkeys and trimmings in the past. This year, they looked for some help and Holy Mother of Sorrows Parish volunteered to give a hand and did all of the turkeys for the giveaway.

Volunteers from Corpus Christi, West Pittston, St. Joseph Marello, Pittston, host Holy Mother of Sorrows and members of First Baptist Church all pitched in to make it happen.

Mike Manganiello manned the ovens and noticed one of the ovens went down. After calling a repair person, they were back on track. It was a glitch that was addressed and fixed without missing a step.

Ben Tielle, First Baptist Church Thanksgiving dinner chairperson, said after publicity from local news media including the Sunday Dispatch, they received an additional 100 orders for turkey dinners.

He said they had to go out and buy more turkeys and cook them at the church kitchen. All told, more than 700 diners where handed out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

What a great service provided by the church and their pastor, James Breese. Because of the vision of Pastor Breese, he brought the nearly extinct church that opened their doors in 1776, to a church that is flourishing and healthy once again.

Speaking of healthy, I spent a few moment with Sue Harper who turned 102-years-old on her birthday on Friday, Nov. 24. That just boggles my mind. I get out of bed with all kinds of aches and pains and she told me she only sees a doctor for a check up.

She said she feels great and healthy with the exception of having vision issues and a few skin cancer spots that have to be addressed.

She was very funny as well. She said the key to a long life is not to die young.

