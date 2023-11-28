A Monday release issued by state Rep. Alec Ryncavage announcing $56 million in funding for Luzerne County infrastructure projects took some county officials by surprise because it is not a new monetary award.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo issued a statement to council Tuesday addressing the matter. She did not reference Ryncavage in any way but pointed to media coverage that has “created some confusion.”

Ryncavage, meanwhile, sought to clarify any confusion on Tuesday by explaining the release and the underlying funding process.

Crocamo said a news report projected the funding announcement “as new resources for county projects,” but the funding already had been secured through the Luzerne County Public Infrastructure Program that was put in place by the state’s passage of Act 24 of 2021 and the actions of both county council and the county Redevelopment Authority.

County Councilman Tim McGinley said he read the legislator’s release Tuesday morning and had concerns.

“It’s a little bit of misinformation because the money cited for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge was already part of the decisions and work of the state legislature and county council last year,” McGinley said. “This whole funding plan has been a process completed last year.”

Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, said the release went out because he is continuing support of projects that had been initiated before he took office in January.

He supplied a communication his office sent to a state oversight authority earlier this month recommending authorization of the selected projects.

“I want to see them get past the finish line and continue to support them,” Ryncavage said.

Background on funding

Council voted a year ago, in November 2022, to provide a loan guarantee needed to create the new fund to pay for county-owned infrastructure projects, including work addressing the deteriorated Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

Under legislation pushed by former state Sen. John Yudichak, this loan will be repaid with $3 million provided annually for 25 years from the casino-gambling Local Share Account (LSA). As required in the legislation, the county redevelopment authority handled the borrowing.

A council majority had voted to provide the loan guarantee, in the unlikely event casino revenue ceases, because the redevelopment authority agreed to limit use of the borrowed funds to county-owned infrastructure.

The redevelopment authority formally closed on the loan in November, officials have said.

With that step executed, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) voted at that time to start releasing the annual $3 million in funds. The financing authority is a state entity that already approves other LSA awards that are not part of this special program.

Council identified replacement of the county-owned Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River as the main project to be funded through this infrastructure fund. Officials from Nanticoke and Newport and Plymouth townships had attended county meetings urging support for the project.

Ryncavage explains process

Ryncavage said securing approval at the state level was the next required step to get money to the council-approved projects.

“These are state dollars, not county dollars. If the CFA doesn’t approve these projects, the county has no ability to move forward with construction,” Ryncavage said.

At the CFA’s Nov. 21 meeting, the projects were approved at his request, Ryncavage said. His support was required as a new legislator to continue the work started a year ago, he said.

The process works by the county submitting a list of projects through the Redevelopment Authority for funding by the state through the CFA, Ryncavage said. The money the county government uses to leverage against their debt/bonds is revenue collected by the state, he said.

“While the process began over a year ago to examine reconstructing the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge, it remains a priority of mine,” Ryncavage said. “This bridge is crucial for keeping emergency response times low and positioning the area for future economic development and tax base growth.”

Bridge, roads in focus

The county redevelopment authority board last week approved the first project payment from the new county infrastructure fund — $33,605 to Alfred Benesch and Associates toward its engineering study to determine the best and most economical option for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge.

Benesch recently recommended rehabilitation and partial replacement of the existing Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge for approximately $39.6 million instead of constructing a new bridge at an estimated cost of $64 million.

Ultimately county officials will make the final decision on how to proceed. Council and the administration are reviewing a thick report intended to provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the options, Benesch has said.

The bridge carries Lower Broadway Street over the Susquehanna to connect Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township.

Council also had agreed it would complete several other county-owned road projects if funding is available after the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge is addressed.

These other projects as previously approved by council, along with the projected costs: Main Road in Hunlock and Ross townships, $1 million; Lower Demunds Road and Upper Demunds Road in Dallas and Franklin townships, $650,000; Ransom Road in Dallas and Franklin townships, $500,000; Church Road in Wright Township, $500,000; Oak Hill Road in Wright Township, $500,000; Crestwood Drive in Wright Township, $250,000; Old Airport Road in Butler Township, $250,000; and Hanover Street in Hanover Township, $250,000.

‘Happy to receive’ funding

McGinley said Tuesday he appreciates the annual $3 million LSA allocation authorized last year.

“The county is very happy to receive this funding. Obviously it will help infrastructure. But a lot of credit must go to last year’s legislature body at the state level,” McGinley said.

Crocamo’s statement reiterated the history of the infrastructure fund and noted the county has many public infrastructure needs that will require more than $100 million in public funding. She expressed gratitude to past and present state legislators who supported creation of the county’s public infrastructure program.

“The program will help Luzerne County address many pressing challenges, like the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge, without taking on additional county debt or further burdening county taxpayers,” said the statement, which also was emailed to five new incoming council members selected in the Nov. 7 general election.

Crocamo said the county will continue to work with federal and state legislative leaders to pursue all available public infrastructure funding resources.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.