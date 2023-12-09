Wyoming Area Catholic pre-schoolers pose with Santa. Sitting, left to right: Cecilia Pupa Nathan Pace Mitchell Susevich, Miles Ungureit, Kristopher Ungureit, Brain Ricci. Standing: Evelyn Kelley, Luca Pasquariello, Ryan Rogers, Santa, Vincent Kasa, Macie Sedon, Maeve Riscoff and Ezra Ley.

<p>Addie Roberts, left, and Max Drozd, right, give Santa some Christmas hugs during Breakfast with Santa at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter.</p>

<p>Santa Claus’ arrival was a hit with the children of Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter.</p>

<p>Wyoming Area Catholic School students were treated to Breakfast with Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Students are seen grabbing a drink of their choice.</p>

<p>Woming Area Catholic School mom and organizer of Breakfast with Santa, Lisa Pribula, left, is busy taking class photos with Santa.</p>

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic School held a breakfast with Santa program on Tuesday, Dec. 5, sponsored by the parents’ association.

The children were served breakfast followed by photos with Santa.

