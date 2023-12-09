Home News Wyoming Area Catholic School holds breakfast with Santa News Wyoming Area Catholic School holds breakfast with Santa December 9, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wyoming Area Catholic pre-schoolers pose with Santa. Sitting, left to right: Cecilia Pupa Nathan Pace Mitchell Susevich, Miles Ungureit, Kristopher Ungureit, Brain Ricci. Standing: Evelyn Kelley, Luca Pasquariello, Ryan Rogers, Santa, Vincent Kasa, Macie Sedon, Maeve Riscoff and Ezra Ley. Addie Roberts, left, and Max Drozd, right, give Santa some Christmas hugs during Breakfast with Santa at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter. Santa Claus’ arrival was a hit with the children of Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter. Wyoming Area Catholic School students were treated to Breakfast with Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Students are seen grabbing a drink of their choice. Woming Area Catholic School mom and organizer of Breakfast with Santa, Lisa Pribula, left, is busy taking class photos with Santa. ❮ ❯ EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic School held a breakfast with Santa program on Tuesday, Dec. 5, sponsored by the parents’ association. The children were served breakfast followed by photos with Santa. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sen. Flynn, county Manager Romilda Crocamo seek state attorney general investigation over drop box elimination Luzerne County Election Board chair and county manager issue dueling Wednesday drop box statements Mail ballot drop box opinions dominate public comment at Tuesday’s county council meeting View Comments