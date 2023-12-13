Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo speaks before a crowd gathered to recognize Councilman Tim McGinley’s 12 years of service inside the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda on Tuesday.

A Tuesday night ceremony was held in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda for outgoing county Councilman Tim McGinley in recognition of his service since the 2012 inception of home rule.

McGinley’s council colleagues told him to report to the courthouse at 5 p.m. — an hour before the last regular meeting of the year — because it was supposed to be a surprise, but he characteristically arrived early and realized the gathering being set up was for him.

The Kingston Democrat has served the maximum three consecutive terms permitted under the home rule charter.

He was among the top vote-getters when the initial 11-member council was elected, which meant he started with a four-year term instead of two-year one. As a result, he was the last surviving inaugural member to continuously serve under home rule.

When he first ran for county office in 2011, McGinley said he felt a duty to step up because county government was “in crisis” with massive debt and other problems.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Vough said McGinley always shared information and history about county matters and listened with an open mind, even when they did not see eye to eye.

Vough said she often turned to him for advice and considers him a mentor, colleague and friend.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said he appreciates McGinley’s insight and knowledge and his anecdotes about “just how far we’ve come” under the home rule structure paying off debt, obtaining a credit rating and increasing transparency.

McGinley was “at the forefront” in carrying out home rule changes, Lombardo said, reminding McGinley to keep his phone on because he will still be contacted.

“Your dad is a good man,” Lombardo told McGinley’s family members seated in the audience.

David Pedri, president/CEO of The Luzerne Foundation and a past county manager, said McGinley took the time to get actively involved in all pressing matters, including natural disasters, a Children and Youth office firebombing, a cyberattack and a state budget impasse jeopardizing county operations.

“The most important thing is that Tim was always there. County council was always represented,” Pedri said.

McGinley and his siblings lost their father at a young age, and he knew the value of a dollar, Pedri said. He instilled in Pedri the importance of spending within means, Pedri said, noting nobody can “outwork” McGinley.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo described McGinley as an “extraordinary man” and said “decency courses through his veins.”

She said he is a “pillar of support and compassion” and that his legacy will continue to live on.

“This is the day I have been dreading,” she said of McGinley’s departure, getting visibly emotional.

McGinley said he appreciated the kind words and encouraged everyone to move ahead, keep “trying to do the right thing” and debate issues while striving to build consensus.

“It was a very interesting journey. I learned an awful lot,” McGinley said.

Although his time on county council is up, McGinley won’t be leaving public office. He was elected to the Wyoming Valley West School Board in the Nov. 7 general election.

During council’s subsequent meeting, proclamations were read for all outgoing council members: Carl Bienias III, McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Vough, and Stephen J. Urban.

