WNEP-TV’s Chelsea Strub read a few Christmas selections to those gathered at the West Pitston Library’s Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 21.

West Pittsotn Library held a Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 21, were people gathered for caroling, ornament-making, and Christmas story time. Music was provided by pianist Peter Uritz.

Eileen Callahan Rosen and her 6-year-old son Cooper are shown making a Christmas ornament.

Rebecca Stylinski, of Larksville, finishes her ornament she created at the West Pittston Library Christmas party.

WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Library held the 2023 Christmas party featuring caroling, ornament-making, snacks and beverages, and the reading of Christmas stories by WNEP-TV’sChelsea Strub.

Piano playing was provided by Pete Uritz.

Summer Belles and Gina Malsky are the co-directors at the library.