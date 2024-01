Former part-time police officer Joseph Delaney is shown being sworn in by District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz as a moves to full-time with Avoca Borough.

Council members sworn District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in on Jan. 2 at the Avoca Borough Municipal Building. Left to right, Kyler Kovaleski, Gary Halagarda, Michael Fuller, James Emlaw and Judge Kokura Kravitz.

