Tom and Laura Marriott, left, chat with Fr. Anthony Generose at the conclusion of the Mass of the Holy Spouses held at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Laflin, Sunday, Jan. 21.

Cross-bearer Joseph LaFratte, left, leads clergy to the altar at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Laflin, at the start of the Mass of the Holy Spouses. Trailing LaFratte is, left to right, Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, Fr. Jackson Pinheiro, OSJ, Fr. Joseph Sibilano, OSJ, and guest celebrant Fr. Anthony Generose.

Annette Deitz, shown, along with her husband Terry, were guest readers during the special Mass of the Holy Spouses at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Laflin, on Sunday, Jan. 21.

LAFLIN – Feast of the Holy Spouses was held at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, with a special Mass at 3 p.m. with featured celebrant Fr. Anthony J. Generose, pastor of Most Precious Blood & Queen of Heaven Parishes, Hazleton.

The annual celebration honors the spousal role of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph exalting the sanctity of marriage and family life within our modern world. The Vatican officially approved this Feast in 1989 for the proper liturgical calendar of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph.

According to Fr. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., rector of the Oblates of St. Joseph, the celebration acknowledges Mary and Joseph, as not just the parents of Jesus but as spouses to one another.

A social followed the Mass hosted by the members of the Josephite-Marellian Lay Association.

– Tony Callaio