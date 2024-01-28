LAFLIN – Feast of the Holy Spouses was held at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, with a special Mass at 3 p.m. with featured celebrant Fr. Anthony J. Generose, pastor of Most Precious Blood & Queen of Heaven Parishes, Hazleton.
The annual celebration honors the spousal role of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph exalting the sanctity of marriage and family life within our modern world. The Vatican officially approved this Feast in 1989 for the proper liturgical calendar of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph.
According to Fr. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., rector of the Oblates of St. Joseph, the celebration acknowledges Mary and Joseph, as not just the parents of Jesus but as spouses to one another.
A social followed the Mass hosted by the members of the Josephite-Marellian Lay Association.
