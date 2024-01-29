Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she intends to present nominees for two open division head positions to county council for requested confirmation at its next meeting on Feb. 13.

These positions are chief public defender and the overseer of operational services. Council must confirm nominees for the eight division head positions under the county’s home rule charter.

The operational services division head position is open because Greg Kurtz resigned in December. The job was advertised at an annual salary range of $105,000 to $110,000. Jennifer Pecora stepped away from her position as administrative services division head to serve as interim operational services head after Kurtz resigned.

The operational services division includes engineering, roads/bridges, planning/zoning, 911/emergency management, building/grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

The chief public defender position is open because Steven Greenwald was terminated in October. That position was advertised at $100,000 to $105,000 annually. Veteran assistant public defender Joseph Yeager has been serving as interim chief public defender.

Election Board

The county election board has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 1) to review a proposed contract with an outside company to print ballots and prepare and deliver mail ballot packets to voters, according to the election bureau.

Two companies have submitted proposals. The chosen company must be equipped to comply with the state’s redesign of mail ballot materials to reduce voter errors and confusion, starting with the upcoming primary election. These changes include more understandable instructions, highlighting of fields the voters must complete on the outer envelope and coloring to make it easier for voters to distinguish the outer return envelope and inner secrecy envelope that must contain the ballot.

While Crocamo is seeking input from the board, the county manager has final say on the contract award.

Thursday’s meeting is at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Council voted last week to appoint Rick Morelli and Albert Schlosser to the board. They will serve with current board members Daniel Schramm, Denise Williams (chair) and Alyssa Fusaro.

Parking

Council unanimously voted last week to approve a new two-year contract with Penn Avenue Realty Company LP for Penn Place Building employee parking spaces.

Penn Avenue’s lot is on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Councilman Harry Haas commended the administration for reducing the number of spaces that must be obtained.

The administration relocated probation vehicles parked on the ground level of the Penn Place building and reassigned other spots.

As a result, the county expects to spend $65,000 on spaces at the nearby privately-owned lot, which is less than the $95,000 budgeted, officials said.

The county is paying a monthly rate of $45 per spot. While this rate is an increase from the prior $30, Pecora told council it is still a deep discount compared to the current going rate of $70 to $75 per space in the city’s downtown.

Penn Avenue Realty was the only lot owner to submit a parking space proposal in response to the county’s public request, Pecora noted.

Council appointments

Council members voted last week on the appointment of council members to county boards.

The appointments:

• Retirement Board — Brian Thornton.

• Blighted Property Review Committee — Brittany Stephenson

• County Cares Commission — Joanna Bryn Smith

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Bi-County Board — LeeAnn McDermott

A second airport board seat must be filled by the council chair. Council Chairman John Lombardo said he designated Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. for that seat.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.