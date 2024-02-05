Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Luzerne County officials were notified Sunday night of a cyber attack on the Pennsylvania Courts website, according to a media release issued Monday.

The attack has caused the following online services to be unavailable at this time, the release said:

• Guardianship Tracking System (GTS) to file annual reports

• Docket sheets

• PACFile – the efiling portal for criminal filings

In-person access to the GTS system also is currently unavailable at the county.

All in-person services for criminal filings were not impacted and are available at the county prothonotary/clerk of courts office in the courthouse, the release said.

The CPCMS and MDJS systems are functioning at the county Court of Common Pleas and MDJ offices.

