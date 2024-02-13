During an informational meeting Monday, state and federal representatives agreed to assist Luzerne County in seeking additional funding for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge.

County officials are exploring options because the county-owned span over the Susquehanna River was downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit in 2020 due to issues found in an inspection.

The partial replacement recommended by Alfred Benesch and Associates would cost an estimated $39.6 million. The company was hired by the county to study the bridge and determine the “best and most economical option.”

Some local officials are pushing for full replacement, which would cost $64 million based on the engineer’s estimate.

Related Video

The county has access to $55 million from casino gambling revenue, which means another $9 million would have to be found if a council majority chooses a new bridge.

Council Chairman John Lombardo also pointed out Monday that using the entire $55 million casino-funded infrastructure pool on the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke bridge would leave no funds to cover other projects that had been on the county’s list for completion if funds remained.

These projects: Main Road in Hunlock and Ross townships; Lower Demunds Road and Upper Demunds Road in Dallas and Franklin townships; Ransom Road in Dallas and Franklin townships; Church Road in Wright Township; Oak Hill Road and Crestwood Drive in Wright Township; Old Airport Road in Butler Township; and Hanover Street in Hanover Township.

Lombardo said the partial replacement option recommended by Benesch addresses the same safety issues and weight loads as the new bridge option but costs less.

The Benesch-recommended plan would replace the three truss spans with four new steel bridge spans on new piers, replace the beams and deck on the 21 approaching spans and repair existing piers and abutments.

With this option, the bridge would be widened to 32 feet and equipped with an added right turning lane onto Route 11. These additions could accommodate potential future industrial development in the area of the bridge, Benesch representatives have said.

The top of piers would be widened to support extra beam lines needed for the wider deck.

With the $64 million total replacement option, a completely new bridge would be constructed in a new alignment west of the existing one.

A new bridge also would prevent traffic disruption because the current span could remain open to traffic during construction. Closure of the current bridge for approximately 2.5 years would be necessary for the partial replacement option.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo stressed the need for state and federal funding if a full replacement is pursued.

“I can tell you unequivocally, without a doubt, the county does not have the money to make up that difference,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo also said the county does not have funding to cover the other projects that had been slated to be funded with the $55 million gambling funding if that pot is all used up on the bridge. The county won’t be in a position to fund those other projects until the county’s outstanding debt is repaid in 2030, she said.

Terence Ostrowski, President/CEO of the nonprofit Earth Conservancy headquartered in Ashley, spoke at the request of the Lower South Valley Council of Governments, which originally requested Monday’s session with county officials.

Ostrowski urged county officials to plan carefully, saying the bridge is “one of the most critical pieces” to access thousands of acres in the Lower South Valley for potential economic and recreational development.

He mentioned the South Valley Parkway, saying planning for that roadway started in 1994 and that it took 20 years to get built. Since opening in 2019, the parkway has attracted $1 billion in economic development, 14 new companies and 10,000 jobs, he said. However, the budget for that project was cut, shortening the road and decreasing its capacity, he said.

“Five years in, and we’re already nearing its capacity limits,” he said, describing the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge as the “last feasible way to opening up the Lower South Valley.”

Nearly 1,800 acres of economic development space is available in the undeveloped corridor starting at the Dan Flood Industrial Park just outside Nanticoke, following an old railroad bed towards Glen Lyon, he said. Another possibility is an ATV park on more than 10,000 acres, he said.

Ostrowski urges county officials to ensure the bridge plan they select can accommodate increased traffic.

Crocamo thanked legislators and their representatives for participating in the session and agreeing to work with the county.

She said she expects more discussion and public feedback at her first town hall meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. on March 7 in Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St.

County officials are committed to addressing safety concerns and economic development while remaining mindful that they are the “keeper of taxpayer funds,” she said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.