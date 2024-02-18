PITTSTON – Victory Sports athletes enjoyed a Valentine Dance at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Hall.
Fred DeSanto, Victory Sports director, made a special announcement regarding the baseball league will be holding two night games at the Pittston Twp. Little League field in the summer of 2024. Dates will be announced at a later date.
Christina Wesley and Gerard Wazeter were chosen Valentine’s Day King and Queen.
Athletes were treated to pizza, beverages, and dessert.
Live music was proved by Richie Kossuth and Brandon Jopling.