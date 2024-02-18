Athletes from Victory Sports had a great time eating pizza, dancing and singing at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center for Valentine’s Day.

Shawn Slusser, Pittston Township Little League president, left, addresses the athletes from Victory Sports baseball announcing two of their games will be played under the lights at Twp. Little League field for the 2024 season. Looking on is Fred DeSanto, center, Victory Sports director and Joelle Martinelli, Pittston Township Little League vice president.

Christina Wesley and Gerard Wazeter were chosen King and Queen of the Victory Sports Valentine’s Day celebration at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center, Pittston, on Tuesday, Feb 13.

PITTSTON – Victory Sports athletes enjoyed a Valentine Dance at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Hall.

Fred DeSanto, Victory Sports director, made a special announcement regarding the baseball league will be holding two night games at the Pittston Twp. Little League field in the summer of 2024. Dates will be announced at a later date.

Christina Wesley and Gerard Wazeter were chosen Valentine’s Day King and Queen.

Athletes were treated to pizza, beverages, and dessert.

Live music was proved by Richie Kossuth and Brandon Jopling.

– Tony Callaio