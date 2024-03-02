Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, recently announced the promotion of Kate McMahon to vice president of transportation planning services, effective July 1.

McMahon will replace Alan Baranski who has announced his retirement effective June 30. Baranski has served NEPA Alliance admirably for more than 20 years.

McMahon will be responsible for the administration of the Transportation Planning Services Division, the Alliance’s responsibilities under the PennDOT contracts, and overall management and supervision of all programs and staff assigned within the division.

McMahon has been employed by NEPA Alliance since 2011. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and History from the University of Scranton, a Master’s Degree in Political Management from George Washington University and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Management from Misericordia University.

McMahon is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). She serves on the board and executive committee of the American Planning Association- Pennsylvania Chapter and is the chair of the Northeast PA Section. McMahon resides in Kingston with her husband and son.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Federal and State grant assistance, Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Nonprofit Assistance, Transportation Planning and Research and Information. For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.