WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Committee is now accepting applications for the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest to be held Saturday, May 4, to open the annual festival.

Gina Malsky, Little Miss Cherry Blossom chairperson, said the contest is open to girls from the age of five-years-old to eight-years-old from the Greater Pittston area.

“We would like to extend the invitation to all young performers in Greater Pittston to enter the contest,” Malsky said. “The Cherry Blossom Festival is a great venue to showcase young talent and we urge parents interested in having their child take the stage at the festival to submit an application by April 8.”

The first 15 applicants will be accepted to compete in the contest. All contestants must ride in the parade.

Each girl will be judged on her talent, stage presence, interview and overall participation.

Talent performances are limited to three-minutes. Qualified judges that are not affiliated with the festival will choose the winners.

Contestants must bring their own music to the contest cued and ready to play.

Please submit with application a 4” x 6” photo and a brief biography of contestant by April 8.

A contestant application is on the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Facebook page. Simply download it, fill it out and send it to: Gina Malsky, 115 Spring St., West Pittston, PA 18643 or send a digital copy to missgina.dtwb@gmail.com.

Any questions regarding the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest, contact Gina Malsky by phoning at 570-332 7817.