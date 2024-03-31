Pittston City Patrolman Jake Wesolowski, left, and Patrolman First Class Chad Jacobs, right, along with City Communications Manager Cara Wengen, hand out Easter goodies to families arriving to see the Easter Bunny. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Cars started lining up early for the Easter drive through with the Easter Bunny at the Tomato Festival lot. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Easter Bunny stopped by the City of Pittston Fire Hall on a rainy Saturday, March 23. Pittston’s Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich joined the Easter Bunny in welcoming drive through families for Easter treats. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch