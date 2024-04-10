West Pittston resident James Rose was unanimously confirmed as Luzerne County’s new administrative services division head Tuesday at $98,000 annually.

He will oversee the election bureau and seven other departments — human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo has said she selected Rose largely due to his wealth of experience in both state and local government. She also said his “exceptional leadership skills and proven ability to collaborate with diverse teams will undoubtedly contribute to the further growth and success of our Administrative Services Department.”

Rose worked as a local government policy specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Center for Local Government Services from 2013 until earlier this year.

His prior employment included work as a resource designer and teleform business analyst for Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Rose also served on West Pittston Borough Council from June 2006 through September 2015.

The position was open because council recently confirmed prior administrative services division head Jennifer Pecora as the new operational services division head in February.

Council confirmation is required for the eight division head hirings under the county’s home rule charter.

Before the unanimous confirmation vote, council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton and Councilman Kevin Lescavage both disclosed for transparency that they have known Rose for years dating back to their time serving on West Pittston Council.

Rose said he is “thrilled” to take on the new role. He said he is a lifelong county resident and wants to be part of efforts to advance county government.

He expects to start the new position immediately. After getting to know staff, Rose anticipates the most pressing focus will be the election bureau due to the upcoming April 23 primary election. He noted he has worked as a judge of elections in the past and has been closely monitoring election preparations as an outside observer.

Heating/utility assistance

Council unanimously agreed to lower the income requirement for its heating/utility assistance program so more county homeowners and renters will be eligible.

Council had earmarked $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for the special public relief program, which provides $290 to each approved household.

The nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), which is administering the program for the county, is now recommending a reduction of the minimum income based on the level of applicant response.

Households of the following sizes will be eligible if their gross annual income falls between these minimum and maximum ranges, according to CEO:

• Single, $21,871 to $43,740

• Two, $29,581 to $59,160

• Three, $37,291 to $74,580

• Four, $45,001 to $90,000

• Five, $52,711 to $105,420

• Six, $60,421 to $120,840

• Seven, $68,131 to $136,260

• Eight, $75,841 to $151,680

Funding recipients must reside in the county household seeking the funding and be responsible for paying the household’s main or secondary heating source. Renters are eligible unless their utility services are factored into their rent.

If approved, the $290 checks will be payable to the applicants’ utility of choice, and all types of heating and deliverable fuels are covered.

Applications and other information are available at ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.

Litigation settlements

A council majority approved one settlement Tuesday but rejected another.

The one approved was a $20,000 settlement ($12,500 paid by the county and $7,500 covered by Walter Griffith) to close out a 2020 defamation suit past county election director Shelby Watchilla had filed against the county and Controller Griffith over statements he made when he was a county councilman.

Seven council members approved the settlement: LeeAnn McDermott, Chris Perry, Jimmy Sabatino, Brittany Stephenson, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., Patty Krushnowski and Chairman John Lombardo. The four voting no: Lescavage, Thornton, Joanna Bryn Smith and Harry Haas.

Thornton said he believes Griffith was exercising his right of free speech and regularly hears elected officials and state and federal employees make “biting and cutting remarks” without facing litigation. He expressed concerns a settlement could set a precedent that would “limit or handcuff” council members and make them “feel muzzled” about voicing criticism. He also noted Griffith did not use county email in this situation.

Haas thanked Thornton for his comments and said he was heavily “maligned” by special interest groups when running for county council last year.

Crocamo said the settlement contains no admission of liability on behalf of the county or Griffith.

The rejected settlement would have paid $45,000 to Joshua Miller to end litigation he filed in federal court alleging, in part, that his constitutional rights were violated by county prison employees, the agenda said. Miller had been temporarily incarcerated in the county prison in early 2016 pending resolution of a criminal matter in which he was the named defendant, it said.

Smith abstained from voting due to her past employment as a county conflict counsel. The remaining 10 council members voted no.

Opioid commission

Lombardo announced council is seeking citizen applicants for a vacant seat on the Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement.

Resumes and cover letters must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. April 26 to council clerk Sharon Lawrence at the courthouse, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, 18701, or by email at sharon.lawrence@luzernecounty.org.

Applicants will be publicly interviewed by a council committee the following week.

“We’re happy to accept these applications finally and get this commission moving,” Lombardo said.

This advisory body must identify and recommend the best uses for $25 million the county is expected to receive over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Council has the final say on how the money is spent.

Also serving on the panel are Lombardo, the county district attorney, drug/alcohol director, human services division head, correctional services division head and county manager.

