Goats join in National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week aaaactivity

April 16, 2024

Luzerne County 911 telecommunicators cuddled with goats from Buttinhead Farms in Hunlock Creek Monday as part of activities celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, according to county Emergency Services Director Lucille Morgan. Shown is telecommunicator specialist Angela Hazelton.