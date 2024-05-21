Vito Malacari reacts to his selection as vice chairman of Luzerne County’s new Government Study Commission during Monday’s organizational meeting.

Luzerne County’s new seven-citizen Government Study Commission met for the first time Monday at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre to elect officers and briefly discuss organizational matters.

County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard M. Hughes III administered the oath of office to members Vito Malacari, Cindy Malkemes, Tim McGinley, Matt Mitchell, Ted Ritsick, Mark Shaffer and Stephen J. Urban.

The officers selected Monday: McGinley, chair; Malacari, vice chairman; Malkemes, treasurer; and Ritsick, secretary.

McGinley previously served on council, at times as chair. Mitchell and Urban also are prior council members.

After comparing schedules Monday, the group agreed to hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on June 6 in the council meeting room at the courthouse, which already is equipped with technology to provide remote meeting attendance.

The commission will have nine months to report findings and recommendations and another nine months if it is opting to prepare and submit government changes. An extra two months is allowable if the commission is recommending electing council by district instead of at large.

Voters must ultimately approve any commission recommendation for it to take effect.

Emphasizing he will welcome agenda input, McGinley suggested the board start assessing the charter at the beginning in its first full meeting by focusing on Article 1, which covers general powers.

The commission also will need a solicitor, consultant and clerk or secretary to work with the board secretary, McGinley said. Members have expressed a desire to publicly seek proposals from individuals and entities interested in that work, he said. A budget request also must be submitted to council early in the process, he said.

Malkemes, Malacari and Shaffer, who ran for the commission as part of a team, issued a statement after the meeting saying they are “deeply appreciative of the trust and responsibility placed in us.”

“We look forward to collaborating closely with all members of the commission to undertake our duties with the seriousness and diligence that the people of Luzerne County deserve,” they said.

Commission members have cited a range of issues they want to review, including charter provisions that may conflict with superseding state law.

A county council majority authorized the study commission ballot question in October, with several council members saying they are powerless to make significant changes due to the law’s requirement to form a study commission.

Council members Jimmy Sabatino, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. and Chairman John Lombardo attended Monday’s swearing-in and organization meeting.

Sabatino said he wishes the study commissioners success in their review of the charter.

“It’s crucial that they gather all the necessary information to make our county government more efficient and to address any inconsistencies with commonwealth law,” Sabatino said. “Their efforts could significantly improve how our local government operates and serves the community.”

Lombardo said he is pleased the seven citizens are willing to tackle the “long overdue” task of evaluating the charter.

“I hope there is room for discussions tied to charter improvements,” Lombardo said.

Wolovich congratulated the members and said the “monumental task requires intense dedication, attention to detail, open-mindedness and a willingness to ask the tough questions.”

“The charter is a living document and should be examined as a whole and not piece by piece. I would ask that all commissioners do their due diligence, working earnestly to make informed decisions that may impact our home and livelihoods here in Luzerne County,” Wolovich said.

County Controller Walter Griffith offered services of his office if members need research, data and input on any matters so they can make informed decisions.

All commission officer selections were unanimous Monday with the exception of Urban voting against McGinley as chair.

Urban said after the meeting he did not support McGinley’s appointment because McGinley was not among the council members who voted to place the study commission referendum on the April 23 primary election ballot.

McGinley had expressed concerns a commission would attempt to switch back to the prior three-commissioner government structure replaced by home rule in 2012, although all candidates running for the commission ended up stating they were not seeking that option. He decided to run due to his 12 years of experience on council and understanding of the prior system.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.