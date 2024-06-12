Continuing a trend in recent months, Luzerne County Council is set to vote Thursday on 21 requests for more time to complete American Rescue Plan-funded projects, including a parkade at the former Hotel Sterling site in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Council had awarded $2 million to the Wilkes-Barre Industrial Development Authority for the public parking garage. The parkade is part of a public/private partnership with the developer of a proposed Gateway Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center on the corner of North River and West Market streets.

Because the demand for American Rescue allocations exceeded available funding, county council had capped awards in various categories. As a result, the county’s award was $1 million less than requested for the parkade. In total, the parkade will cost $3.8 million. The city authority and hotel developer are pursuing grants to cover the remaining gap, officials have said.

Authority board Chairman Lawrence Newman requested a project completion extension from the end of this month to March 31, 2025.

His communication to the county’s American Rescue consultant said the extension is needed because the remaining funding required for construction is still in the process of being secured.

The city authority would own the public garage, while the hotel/conference center developer would enter into an agreement to help manage the parkade, project representative Stephen Barrouk has said.

The plans call for 75 ground-level hotel spaces, and the two-story garage will have 150 spaces with the ability to expand upward if needed, he said.

In addition to a hotel, parking must be added in that city section to accommodate other residential structures and events at the county-owned River Common recreational complex located across the street along the Susquehanna River, Barrouk has said. Several nearby former commercial buildings have been converted for residential use with no parking, and the occupants’ ability to park for free at the Sterling lot will end when the site is developed, he said.

Separate from American Rescue allocations, council had voted in January to earmark $3 million in community development funds toward H&N Investment’s proposed $37 million, 112-room hotel/conference center.

Barrouk said Tuesday extensive planning and “real good, positive movement” have been occurring behind the scenes.

“We’re very active. We’re making very substantial progress, and I’m hoping soon we’ll have some good news to announce,” he said, thanking the city industrial development authority and the county for their support.

Other extensions

The remaining 20 requests also have project completion dates the end of this month.

A synopsis of the entities, their American Rescue earmarks, projects and new requested completion dates:

• Avoca Hose Company No. 1, $75,515 to replace rescue vehicle struts – Oct. 31.

• Beaver Brook Association, $120,000 to construct a water utility line — June 30, 2025.

• Shickshinny, $358,000 to complete stormwater infrastructure upgrades and replacements — Nov. 30, 2025.

• Conyngham, $785,000 to create additional public park access and parking — June 30, 2025.

• Courtdale, $475,410 for community playground repairs — Aug. 31.

• Dantone Vending LLC in Kingston, $40,000 to replace COVID-19 related loss of income — Nov. 30.

• Diamond City Partnership Inc., $494,624 to expand a downtown Wilkes-Barre ambassador team to promote a safer, cleaner urban environment — Nov. 30.

• F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, $500,000 for water/sewer, HVAC and broadband upgrades — Sept. 30.

• Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority, $2 million for a combined sewer overflow elimination project — Oct. 31.

• Greater Hazleton Senior Citizens Inc., $385,000 for an ADA elevator installation — June 30, 2025.

• Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, $5 million for a county small business sustainability grant program — Sept. 30.

• King’s College, $500,000 to purchase equipment, supplies and technology for the occupational therapy program — Sept. 30.

• Misericordia University, $500,000 for Passan Hall capital renovations — Sept. 30.

• Ryba’s Auto Sales, $80,000 to replace lost revenue and expand a showroom — June 30, 2025.

• West Hazleton, $850,000 to rehabilitate the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek — June 30, 2025.

• West Pittston, $2 million for a stormwater project that will eliminate localized flooding and improve water quality — Dec. 31, 2025.

• Wright Township, $583,330 for an infrastructure and stormwater repair/replacement project — Nov. 30.

• Irem Temple Restoration Project Inc., $500,000 to repair the roof of the historic Irem Temple on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre — July 31.

• Keystone Mission, $500,000 for a project that includes the purchase/renovation of two blighted duplexes to house homeless families — Dec. 31.

• Michaelene’s Mission, $50,000 for a project that includes a mobile harm reduction vehicle to help those with substance use disorder and the homeless — Dec. 31.

Council’s voting meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under council’s public meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

